Editorial: Solving plastics pollution won’t be easy, but needs to happen

From The Exponent Telegram of Clarksburg:

A new agreement signed by 187 countries — although not the United States — will impact how countries can discard plastic waste. But it remains uncertain what impact the new accord will have on the ever-growing use of plastic.

CNN reported Saturday that plastic has now been added to the United Nations-backed Basel Convention, an agreement that puts regulations on transferring hazardous materials.

Materials can be deemed hazardous if they are toxic, flammable, explosive or corrosive. Plastic is the latest material added to the Basel Convention list.

The impact of the accord isn’t known, although it is anticipated that the added restrictions, which will also impact the United States even though the country didn’t agree to them, will affect business sectors such as technology, fashion, food and health care.

Read more: https://www.wvnews.com/theet/opinion/editorials/solving-plastics-pollution-won-t-be-easy-but-needs-to/article_a73c5906-49c8-532b-b19f-7defa7f6654d.html