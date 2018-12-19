Downloadable archaeology activity book about Monongahela National Forest for kids now available

The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — AmeriCorps members serving with the Appalachian Forest Heritage Area recently developed an activity book to educate youth about archaeology and promote heritage resources on Monongahela National Forest.

The book features line drawings of iconic historic properties on the Forest, and includes educational activities such as coloring, crossword puzzles, connect the dots and a challenging maze.

“This is another great example of our AmeriCorps partners sharing their creativity to promote public resources,” said Gavin Hale, heritage program manager for Monongahela National Forest. “We are grateful for the support from Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association to get these activity books printed, and are hopeful that teachers and parents will take advantage of the opportunity to download the activity book for free.”