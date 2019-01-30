Distilling spirits: Still Hollow Spirits following old traditions

By DAN GEOHAGAN

The Inter-Mountain

HARMAN, W.Va. — There are many traditions in the mountains of West Virginia. One of the oldest is the making of corn whiskey, and the fellows at Still Hollow Spirits are following that mountain tradition.

The company, which began around Christmas of 2017, is steadily growing, officials said.

“We got started because of the history of making corn whiskey,” Athey Lutz, owner of Still Hollow Spirits, said. “We have access to mountain spring water and heirloom grains so we thought it would be a perfect fit for the area.”

Lutz has been able to make something authentic that he believes tourists would like to learn about and partake in. You can call and set up tours of the distillery for one person or up to a large group.

