Discount State Fair of West Virginia tickets on sale now through Aug. 6

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

Some of the many rides including the iconic Ferris Wheel during opening night of the State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea last year. (Register-Herald file photo by Jenny Harnish)

BECKLEY, W.Va. — State Fair of West Virginia and One Stop and Stop In Food Store officials announced this week a partnership in selling advanced discounted tickets to the 2019 State Fair of West Virginia.

Tickets will be on sale from now through Aug. 6 at 60 locations in West Virginia and Virginia.

“We are excited to be a ticket outlet for the West Virginia State Fair for the second year,” Larry Markham, VP One Stop/Stop In Stores, said in a release. “We had a very successful first year and look forward to having a successful partnership for years to come.”

