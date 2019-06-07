Discount State Fair of West Virginia tickets on sale now through Aug. 6
By WENDY HOLDREN
The Register-Herald
BECKLEY, W.Va. — State Fair of West Virginia and One Stop and Stop In Food Store officials announced this week a partnership in selling advanced discounted tickets to the 2019 State Fair of West Virginia.
Tickets will be on sale from now through Aug. 6 at 60 locations in West Virginia and Virginia.
“We are excited to be a ticket outlet for the West Virginia State Fair for the second year,” Larry Markham, VP One Stop/Stop In Stores, said in a release. “We had a very successful first year and look forward to having a successful partnership for years to come.”
