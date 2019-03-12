Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston investigation finds ‘no criminal activity’ by former Bishop Michael Bransfield

By LINDA COMINS

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Most Rev. Michael Bransfield, retired bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, isn’t facing any criminal charges as a result of a just-completed diocesan investigation into alleged sexual harassment and financial improprieties, a spokesman said Monday.

Speaking at an afternoon press conference, Diocesan spokesman Tim Bishop said, “The report found that no criminal activity was undertaken.” He said any such allegations “would have been taken to law enforcement” if they had been uncovered.

