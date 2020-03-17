Coronavirus Update: W.Va. Governor reschedules today’s press briefing to 6 p.m.; health officials to participate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of Governor Jim Justice has issued the followed updated media advisory:

Gov. Justice and state health officials will conduct a live, statewide address at 6 p.m. this evening to provide West Virginians an update regarding COVID-19.

The COVID-19 press briefing originally scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. today has been canceled.

WHO: Gov. Jim Justice; WV Dept. of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch; WV State Health Officer and WV Bureau for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Cathy Slemp; West Virginia University Vice President and Executive Dean for Health Sciences Dr. Clay Marsh

WHAT: Gov. Justice and state health leaders will provide an update for West Virginians on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 6 p.m.