Coronavirus Update: Highmark assisting Primary Care Physicians by making advanced payments for True Performance participants

Release from Highmark:

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Highmark Inc. has announced that it will assist local Primary Care Physicians (PCPs) by advancing payments made through the True Performance reimbursement program. The reimbursement payments would have been made in June, but will begin going out the week of April 6 as many physician practices are being affected financially by stay-at-home orders and other COVID-19 related issues.

Highmark’s True Performance initiative is one of the largest risk- and value-based reimbursement programs for PCPs in the country, and rewards them for meeting nationally-recognized quality measures and for focusing on prevention and wellness initiatives for Highmark members in their care.

“PCPs are important partners for Highmark,” said Deborah Rice-Johnson, president, Highmark Inc. “They help to coordinate and better manage care for our members with chronic conditions, and help ensure that members are staying healthy by receiving services like appropriate screenings and vaccinations.”

More than 1,700 Primary Care Practices or associated entities in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Delaware will receive the advanced payments based on achievement in the True Performance program. According to Highmark, more than $30 million in advanced payments will be made during this extremely challenging time.

Over the last three years, Highmark’s claims data shows that True Performance providers have helped to avoid more than $1.5 billion in health care costs – which has already been passed back to our clients and members through reduced annual benefit cost increases.

“At this time when we are rightly focused on caring for COVID-19 patients, we also recognize the need for PCPs to continue to care for all of our members,” said Rice-Johnson. “Advancing True Performance reimbursement payments will help ensure that they can.”

About Highmark Inc.

One of America’s leading health insurance organizations and an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Highmark Inc. (the Health Plan) and its affiliated health plans (collectively, the Health Plans) work passionately to deliver high-quality, accessible, understandable, and affordable experiences, outcomes, and solutions to customers. As the fourth-largest overall Blue Cross Blue Shield-affiliated organization, Highmark Inc. and its Blue-branded affiliates proudly cover the insurance needs of more than 5.2 million members in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and West Virginia. Its diversified businesses serve group customer and individual needs across the United States through dental insurance and other related businesses. For more information, visit www.highmark.com<http://www.highmark.com>.