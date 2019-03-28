Charleston’s Fix ‘Em Clinic gets grant from PetSmart Charities for spay/neuter efforts

Press release from The Fix ‘Em Clinic, March 28, 2019

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — The Fix ’Em Clinic recently announced its receipt of a $20,000 grant from PetSmart Charities, the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, to help fuel spay and neuter efforts in Southern West Virginia. Funds from this grant will support hundreds of spay/neuter surgeries throughout 18 counties.

The Fix ‘Em Clinic is a nonprofit veterinary clinic that specializes in high-volume spay and neuter. The mission of Charleston clinic is to reduce the pet overpopulation problem and eliminate euthanasia of animals in shelters due to lack of space. Affiliated and mentored with the ASPCA, The Fix ‘Em Clinic is proud to follow the high standards of care for each patient. While the price of service is low, the quality of care is at its highest.

The PetSmart Charities grant has already been used to help 360 animals get spayed or neutered and is predicted to help even more throughout the summer.

An average of 40 clients are seen each day for spay/neuter and wellness appointments, while spay and neuter appointments are book 3-4 weeks in advance. PetSmart Charities has provided a necessary tool to aid in the mission of ending pet overpopulation.

“We are thrilled to support the Fix ’Em Clinic’s efforts to make affordable pet care accessible throughout southern West Virginia,” said Kelly Balthazor, regional relationship manager at PetSmart Charities. “The work of this organization will continue to provide care to thousands of pets while further reducing the homeless pet population.”

The Fix ‘Em Clinic is dedicated to serving the community by providing top-notch veterinary services, and believes all pets deserve affordable healthcare.

About PetSmart Charities®

PetSmart Charities, Inc. is committed to finding lifelong, loving homes for all pets by supporting programs and thought leadership that bring people and pets together. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps to find forever homes and families for more than 500,000 shelter pets each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to nonprofits aligned with its mission under four key areas of support: Preventing Pet Homelessness; Helping Shelter Pets Thrive; Supporting the Bond Between People and Pets and Providing Emergency Relief and Disaster Support. Each year, millions of generous PetSmart shoppers help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting almost $400 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart Inc., PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, a third-party organization that reports on the effectiveness, accountability and transparency of nonprofits, for the past 16 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of charities rated by this organization. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.