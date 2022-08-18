Carder takes Low Round honors for West Virginia Golf Association Senior Series event at The Pines

Press release from the West Virginia Golf Association:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Richard Carder of Fort Ashby earned the Little General Stores Low Round of the Day at the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) Senior Series event Wednesday at The Pines Country Club one the strength of five birdies, leading to a three under par 68.

“Today was my lowest round ever and I had a lot of fun,” Carder said. “I stayed out of trouble all day and even my bad shots turned out good!”

“We want to thank Little General Stores and Chuck Workman, Appalachian Sport, for the continued support of the Senior Series and the 80 and over division, respectively,” said WVGA Tournament Manager Chance Hindbaugh.

“Thanks to the WVGA for coming and sharing the day with us at The Pines,” said The Pines’ Head Golf Professional Russell Reid. It’s always good to host an event for the Golf Association.”

The West Virginia Senior Series, which is presented by Little General Stores and conducted by the WVGA, is for players age 50 and up. Categories are: Senior, 50-59; Silver, 60-69; Gold, 70-79; and 80+.

Division winners were:

Senior Gross: Michael Koreski of Parkersburg;

Senior Net: David Briggs of Carmichaels, Pa.;

Silver Gross: John Duty of Hurricane;

Silver Net: Bartley Mayhorn of White Hall;

Gold Gross: Richard Carder of Fort Ashby;

Gold Net: David Snyder of South Charleston; and

80+ Gross and Net: Bob White of Hurricane. Click here for the event leaderboard: Senior Series at The Pines Country Club.

The Senior Series is back in action Monday, August 29, at Edgewood Country Club. For more information please visit wvga.org.

