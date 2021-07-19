Callaway Junior Tour sees action at Oglebay Resort’s Jones course

Release from West Virginia Golf Association:

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Callaway Junior Tour, sponsored by Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal, visited Oglebay Resort’s Jones course in Wheeling.

Taylor Sargent of Milton

Anderson Goldman of Charleston in the Boys’ 17-18 Division and Taylor Sargent of Milton in the Girls’ 15-18 Division won the Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal Rounds of the Day on July 15.



Sargent said, “I was excited to win the Low Round of the Day in a playoff with Kerri-Anne Cook.” “I played well and this is good momentum heading into the Junior Amateur later this month,” said Goldman.



Other division winners were: Girls 10-14 – Mckenzie Armstrong of Belmont, Ohio; Boys 12 and under – McCartney Hinkle of Princeton; Boys 13-14 – Jack Michael of Huntington; and Boys 17-18 – Mario Palumbo of Charleston.

Anderson Goldman of Charleston

The event, a partner of Callaway Golf and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association, featured a field of 75 golfers 18 and under from across West Virginia and other states.

The Callaway Junior Tour is back in final action on July 26 at Parkerburg Country Club and 28 at The Greenbrier.Click here for a complete list of today’s final scores.

For more information, please visit wvga.org.



