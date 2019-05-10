Blue Ridge Community and Technical College resource fair targets student, community needs

By MICHAEL NEARY

The Journal

Stephanie Walton, left, a student at Blue Ridge Community and Technical College, talks with Candice Mahood and Teather Smith of Children’s Home Society of West Virginia. Mahood is a Safe At Home volunteer resource coordinator and Smith is a foster care and adoption supervisor. All were present at the Community Resource Fair on Thursday at Blue Ridge CTC in Martinsburg. (Journal photo by Michael Neary)

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Stephanie Walton, a student at Blue Ridge Community and Technical College, has noticed a particularly formidable obstacle that many students face — particularly if they’re returning to school after some time away.

“One of the biggest obstacles is that they don’t have confidence within themselves,” said Walton, of Ranson.

That confidence can be especially hard to muster if a student is facing tough challenges outside of the classroom.

