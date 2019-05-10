Blue Ridge Community and Technical College resource fair targets student, community needs
By MICHAEL NEARY
The Journal
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Stephanie Walton, a student at Blue Ridge Community and Technical College, has noticed a particularly formidable obstacle that many students face — particularly if they’re returning to school after some time away.
“One of the biggest obstacles is that they don’t have confidence within themselves,” said Walton, of Ranson.
That confidence can be especially hard to muster if a student is facing tough challenges outside of the classroom.
