Blue Ribbon Commission delays plan to dismantle higher education agency

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Distrust continues between members of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Four-Year Higher Education and one of its co-chairs as the commission Thursday delayed approving a plan to eliminate the Higher Education Policy Commission.

The blue ribbon commission met by conference call Thursday afternoon. The last in-person meeting of the commission was Oct. 26 in Beckley. “It’s been a pilgrim’s progress here, but we’re getting closer to the end than the beginning,” said E. Gordon Gee, president of West Virginia University and co-chair of the commission. “We’re racing against time, I know, and time is an important component of this.”

