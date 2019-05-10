Berry good: Alderson Strawberry Festival has big plans

Mountain Messenger

ALDERSON, W.Va. — The fourth annual Alderson Strawberry Festival will take place Saturday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the center of town on both the Greenbrier and Monroe County sides.

Sponsored by Alderson Main Street, coordinated by Mystik Miller, and featuring the freshest of strawberries from Sunset Berry Farm, this event has become hugely popular.

For those who like to get an early start or vendors who need fuel for the day, there will be a pancake breakfast at the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. This fundraiser for the fire department is sure to include strawberry syrup! Alderson Elementary School will host a 5K in the morning at 9 a.m.

Read the entire article

See more from the Mountain Messenger