Before indictment, West Virginia State Police found no criminal act in trooper allegedly beating teen
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In December, a West Virginia State Police internal investigation found that Trooper Michael Kennedy did not engage in criminal conduct during the arrest of a 16-year-old.
In March, a federal grand jury indicted him for the deprivation of rights under color of law in connection with the alleged beating in Martinsburg.
Authorities then released footage of four officers kicking and punching the teen, before Kennedy unleashes a flurry of blows to what appears to be the back of the suspect’s head. He is then seen picking the teen up and throwing him aside.
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail