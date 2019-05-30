Before indictment, West Virginia State Police found no criminal act in trooper allegedly beating teen

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

This document, which is almost entirely redacted, was provided to the Gazette-Mail this week following repeated records requests since January. The document details the State Police’s internal investigation into the conduct of two troopers who, with two Berkeley County deputies, engaged in a high speed pursuit of a 16-year-old. The chase ended in a crash and was followed by an alleged beating. (WVSP)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In December, a West Virginia State Police internal investigation found that Trooper Michael Kennedy did not engage in criminal conduct during the arrest of a 16-year-old.

In March, a federal grand jury indicted him for the deprivation of rights under color of law in connection with the alleged beating in Martinsburg.

Authorities then released footage of four officers kicking and punching the teen, before Kennedy unleashes a flurry of blows to what appears to be the back of the suspect’s head. He is then seen picking the teen up and throwing him aside.

