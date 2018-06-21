Auditor John B. McCuskey names Mike McKown Deputy State Auditor for Budget Analysis

From the Office of the State Auditor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Auditor John B. McCuskey has named Mike McKown, longtime director of West Virginia’s State Budget Office, Deputy State Auditor for Budget Analysis.

“Mike McKown has worked in state government, more than 35 years, for five different state agencies, and brings an abundance of institutional knowledge to our office,” McCuskey said. “His work on budget analysis for the Legislature, and various cabinet divisions, makes him the perfect fit in our office for analyzing and improving the most accurate data access in real time.”

Earlier this year, Auditor McCuskey unveiled a new transparency website that provides the public with access to spending and revenue of state government. The Auditor is now working on expanding this website to all 55 counties in the state. In his new role with the State Auditor’s Office, McKown will assist Auditor McCuskey to ensure transparency and independence in the state’s budgeting and spending.

“I’m grateful to Auditor McCuskey for this opportunity to further serve the people of my home state,” McKown said. “We’ve experienced financial highs and lows in West Virginia, and it’s important to all of us that transparency always remains our common goal. The citizens deserve to know where their taxpayer dollars are being spent.”

McKown will join the State Auditor’s Office staff on July 21.