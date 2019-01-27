Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Monday, Jan. 28
Monday, Jan. 28, 2019
20th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities: Higher Education Day, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas; Health Smart, Upper House Walkway (1 Table).
Senate to convene at 11 a.m.
On The Agenda
Monday, January 28, 2019 – 20th Day of Session
The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.
RESOLUTIONS
- SR 22: Designating January 28, 2019, as Higher Education Day
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- SCR 16: US Army SP4 Wilbur Allen Smith Memorial Bridge
- SCR 17: Sardis District Veterans Memorial Bridge
THIRD READING
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 55: Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 101: Equalizing penalties for intimidating and retaliating against certain public officers and other persons
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 124: Creating felony offense for actions of cruelty to animals which causes serious injury or death of animal
- Eng. SB 233: Relating to age requirements for deputy sheriff
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 241: Permitting county court clerks scan certain documents in electronic form
- Eng. SB 268: Updating meaning of federal taxable income in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act (original similar to HB 2414)
- Eng. SB 269: Updating terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act (original similar to HB 2413)
SECOND READING
- SB 63: Relating to partial filling of prescriptions – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Com. Sub. for SB 236: Providing notice of eligibility to persons to vote after completion of punishment or pardon
- Com. Sub. for SB 258: Establishing common law “veil piercing” claims not be used to impose personal liability
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 4: Relating generally to Municipal Home Rule Program
- Com. Sub. for SB 72: Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights
- Com. Sub. for SB 102: Relating generally to powers and authority of courthouse security officers
- SB 149: Exempting certain veterans from concealed weapons license fees (original similar to HB 2672)
- Com. Sub. for SB 199: Authorizing certain miscellaneous agencies and boards promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2282)
- Com. Sub. for SB 243: Requiring racetrack participate in WV Thoroughbred Development Fund
- SB 256: Allowing certain deductions from individual personal income tax refunds
- Com. Sub. for SB 270: Streamlining process for utilities access to DOH rights-of-way (original similar to HB 2416)
- SB 297: Extending expiration of military members’ spouses’ driver’s license
- Com. Sub. for SB 390: Requiring electric utilities submit feasibility studies of constructing and operating middle-mile broadband internet projects
- Eng. HB 2351: Relating to regulating prior authorizations – (Com. amend. pending)
9:30 a.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- SB 266: Creating Intermediate Court of Appeals and WV Appellate Review Organization Act of 2019
- SB 387: Authorizing Governor seek return of fugitives found in other states or District of Columbia
1 p.m.: Natural Resources (451M)
- SB 331: Using leashed dogs to track mortally wounded deer or bear
- SB 332: Relating to Class Q special hunting permit for disabled persons
- SB 389: Allowing developmentally disabled person purchase base hunting license
- SB 402: Authorizing Division of Forestry investigate and enforce timber theft violations
- SB 404: Altering sediment control during commercial timber harvesting operations
2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance (208W)
- SB 30: Eliminating tax on annuity considerations collected by life insurer
- SB 74: Exempting nonpaid volunteers at ski areas from workers’ compensation benefits
- SB 340: Repealing obsolete provisions of WV Medical Professional Liability Insurance Joint Underwriting Association
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- Budget Hearing: West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services
- Budget Hearing: West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History
- SB 100: Increasing court fees to fund law enforcement standards training and expenses
- SB 103: Relating generally to Public Defender Services
- SB 264: Requiring courts to order restitution to crime victims where economically practicable
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- Agenda TBA
Senate Bills to be Introduced Monday, January 28, 2019
- SB 440: Relating to Antihazing Law (FN) (Prezioso, Beach, Blair, Clements, Ihlenfeld, Maroney, Smith, Stollings, Sypolt, Takubo, Trump; Judiciary)
- SB 441: Relating to higher education campus police officers (Prezioso, Beach, Blair, Clements, Ihlenfeld, Maroney, Smith, Stollings, Sypolt, Takubo; Government Organization)
- SB 442: Supplementing, amending, and decreasing appropriation to Insurance Commission (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]
- SB 443: Supplemental appropriation of federal moneys to DHHR divisions (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]
- SB 444: Supplemental appropriation to DHHR divisions (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]
- SB 445: Increasing salaries of WV State Police, public school teachers, and school service personnel (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]
- SB 446: Supplemental appropriation to Department of Veterans’ Assistance (FN) (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]
- SB 447: Staying civil actions resulting from domestic violence for 60 days (Sypolt; Judiciary)
- SB 448: Exempting list of names, addresses, and contact information for hunting license holders (Maynard; Government Organization)
- SB 449: Providing for nonpartisan elections of county prosecutors (FN) (Weld; Judiciary)
- SB 450: Exempting recipients of Purple Heart medal from paying vehicle registration fee (FN) (Weld; Military then Finance)
- SCR 18: Curtis “Pap” and Millie “Mammie” Asbury Memorial Bridge (Maynard)
* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note
* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill
Committee Action on Bills from Friday, January 25, 2019
9 a.m.: Judiciary
- Com. Sub. for SB 187: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreements between State Tax Division and certain state agencies (Bundle 7) – Includes SB 178: Lottery Commission rule relating to WV Lottery sports wagering rule; SB 179: Racing Commission rule relating to thoroughbred racing; SB 180: State Tax Department rule relating to payment of taxes by electronic funds transfer; SB 181: State Tax Department rule relating to aircraft operated under a fractional ownership program; SB 182: State Tax Department rule relating to senior citizen tax credit for property taxes paid; SB 183: State Tax Department rule relating to administration of tax on purchases of wine and liquor inside and outside of municipalities; SB 184: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between Tax Division and DEP; SB 185: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Division and Alcohol Beverage Control Administration; SB 186: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information pursuant to written agreement; SB 187: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreements between State Tax Division and certain state agencies; SB 188: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Department and WV Lottery; SB 189: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Department and State Fire Marshal
- Committee Substitute reported the full Senate with the recommendation it do pass
- SB 40: Establishing Mental Health and Military Service Member Court program
- Committee Substitute reported the full Senate with the recommendation it do pass
- SB 266: Creating Intermediate Court of Appeals and WV Appellate Review Organization Act of 2019
- Discussion of bill will continue at next meeting (9:30 a.m. Monday)
1 p.m.: Education (451M)
- Originating Bill: Relating to comprehensive education reform
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance
Bills that Have Passed the Senate as of Friday, January 25, 2019 (22)
- SB 1: Increasing access to career education and workforce training (House Education)
- SB 3: Establishing WV Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SB 10: Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SB 17: Relating to probation eligibility (Second Reading, 01-28-19)
- SB 18: Relating to crimes committed on State Capitol Complex (House Judiciary)
- SB 24: Relating generally to local boards of health (House Political Subdivisions)
- SB 27: Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played (House Finance)
- SB 28: Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services (House Finance)
- SB 36: Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees (House Pensions and Retirement)
- SB 61: Adding certain crimes for which prosecutor may apply for wiretap (House Judiciary)
- SB 62: Requiring participation in drug court program before discharge of certain first-time drug offenses (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse)
- SB 106: Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level (House Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development)
- SB 119: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (Second Reading, 01-25-19)
- SB 152: Relating generally to criminal offense expungement (House Judiciary)
- SB 177: Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (House Judiciary)
- SB 190: DOH rule relating to employment procedures (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SB 223: Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules (House Energy)
- SB 240: Repealing certain legislative rules no longer authorized or are obsolete (House Judiciary)
- SB 253: Protecting consumers from automatic purchase renewal and continuous service offers (Pending House introduction)
- SB 255: Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee (House Government Organization)
- SB 272: Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations (Second Reading, 01-25-19)
- SB 354: Expiring funds to balance of Auditor’s Office – Chief Inspector’s Fund (House Finance)
Resolutions that have Passed the Senate as of Friday, January 25, 2019 (3)
- SCR 4: US Marine Corps Lt. Col. Dennis Ray Blankenship Memorial Road (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SCR 9: US Army PFC Winten L. Wayts Memorial Bridge (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SCR 11: Urging Congress pass fully funded long-term surface transportation and infrastructure measures (House Technology and Infrastructure)
House to convene at 11 a.m.
SPECIAL CALENDAR **
On the agenda:
THIRD READING – For Passage
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2005 – Broadband Expansion Act of 2019 [Amendments Pending]
- H. B. 2036 – Permitting vehicles displaying disabled veterans’ special registration plates to park in places where persons with mobility impairments may park
- H. B. 2209 – Allowing military veterans who meet certain qualifications to qualify for examination for license as an emergency medical technician
- H. B. 2547 – Relating to the election prohibition zone
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2600 – Relating to publication of sample ballots
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 17 – Relating to probation eligibility
- S. B. 119 – Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings
- S. B. 272 – Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2083 – Providing an identification card for released inmates who do not have a West Virginia identification card or driver’s license
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2191 – Relating generally to limited video lottery
- H. B. 2514 – Permitting pawn brokers to disclose whether any specific property has been sold or pledged
- H. B. 2602 – Including possession of known stolen property in the offense of receiving or transferring stolen property
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2324 – Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2407 – Relating to registered professional nurses
- H. B. 2492 – Relating to mandatory reporting procedures of abuse and neglect of adults and children
- H. B. 2510 – Relating to special funds of boards of examination or registration
- H. B. 2525 – Tobacco Cessation Therapy Access Act
- H. B. 2530 – Creating a voluntary certification for recovery residences
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2531 – Permitting trained nurses to provide mental health services in a medication-assisted treatment program
- H. B. 2559 – Requiring a special report by the Division of Personnel
Committee on the Judiciary
9:30 a.m. – Room 418M
- H. B. 2478, Modifying the Fair Trade Practices Act
- H. B. 2474, Relating to a reserving methodology for health insurance and annuity contracts
- H. B. 2479, Corporate Governance Annual Disclosure Act
- H. B. 2480, Relating to the regulation of an internationally active insurance group
- H. B. 2536, Relating to the Mine Subsidence Insurance program
Technology & Infrastructure
1:00 p.m. – Room 215E
- House Bill 2070, Permitting persons who are twenty-one years of age or older to operate or be a passenger on a motorcycle without a helmet
- House Bill 2452, Creating the West Virginia Cybersecurity Office
- House Concurrent Resolution 8, Requesting the Division of Highways to update the previous preliminary engineering study on the extension of WV Rt 9
- House Bill 2359, Relating to exemptions to the commercial driver’s license requirements
Committee on Finance
2:00 p.m. – Room 464M
- Budget Hearing for the Department of Agriculture
- Budget Hearing for the W.Va. Conservation Agency
- H. B. 2001, Creating a partial state income tax exemption for Social Security benefits received by certain taxpayers.
- S. B. 27, Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played.
Committee on Education
2:00 p.m. – Room 432M
- H. B. 2620, Modifying the contact requirements with a student’s guardians upon accrual of unexcused absences.
Committee on Government Organization
2:00 p.m. – Room 215E
- HB 2679, Relating to state issued identification cards.
- Com. Sub. for SB 255, Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee.
Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services
4:00 p.m. – Room 215E
- House Bill 2321, Allowing workers’ compensation benefits for first responders diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder
- House Bill 2411, Relating to accounting for the use of funds from state grants and from formula distributions to volunteer and part-volunteer fire departments
- House Bill 2658, Relating to the State Fire Marshall’s comprehensive report
All Senate and House Bills Introduced on Jan. 25, 2019:
The search returned 37 bills introduced on 01/25/19:
|
Bill
|
Title
|
Status
|
Committee
|
Step
|
Last Action
|HB 2663
|Exempting buildings or structures utilized exclusively for agricultural purposes from the provisions of the State Building Code
|Pending
|House ANR
|Committee
|01/25/19
|HB 2664
|The West Virginia Refugee Absorptive Capacity Act
|Pending
|House Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security
|Committee
|01/25/19
|HB 2665
|Supplemental appropriation for PEIA Rainy Day Fee
|Pending
|House Finance
|Committee
|01/25/19
|HB 2666
|Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance
|Pending
|House Finance
|Committee
|01/25/19
|HB 2667
|Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, Division of Corrections
|Pending
|House Finance
|Committee
|01/25/19
|HB 2668
|Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Administration, Public Defender Services
|Pending
|House Finance
|Committee
|01/25/19
|HB 2669
|West Virginia Child Advocate for the Protection of Children Act
|Pending
|House Senior Citizen Issues
|Committee
|01/25/19
|HB 2670
|Relating to damages for medical monitoring
|Pending
|House Judiciary
|Committee
|01/25/19
|HB 2671
|Prevention of Deceptive Lawsuit Advertising and Solicitation Practices Act
|Pending
|House Judiciary
|Committee
|01/25/19
|HB 2672
|Exempting honorably discharged veterans of the from payment of fees and costs for a license to carry deadly weapons
|Pending
|House Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security
|Committee
|01/25/19
|HB 2673
|Creating the Oil and Gas Abandoned Well Plugging Fund
|Pending
|House ENG
|Committee
|01/25/19
|HB 2674
|Creating a student loan repayment program for a mental health provider
|Pending
|House Health and Human Resources
|Committee
|01/25/19
|HB 2675
|Employer Property Protection Act
|Pending
|House Energy, Industry and Labor, Economic Development and Small Business
|Committee
|01/25/19
|HB 2676
|Permitting common carriers to operate in any county of this state
|Pending
|House T&I
|Committee
|01/25/19
|HB 2677
|Repealing the article providing for Provider Sponsored Networks
|Pending
|House Judiciary
|Committee
|01/25/19
|HB 2678
|Eliminating the personal property tax on new vehicles
|Pending
|House Finance
|Committee
|01/25/19
|HB 2679
|Relating to state issued identification cards
|Pending
|House Government Organization
|Committee
|01/25/19
|HB 2680
|Relating to third-party litigation financing
|Pending
|House Government Organization
|Committee
|01/25/19
|HB 2681
|Providing guidance for prosecuting attorneys in cases involving abused and neglected children
|Pending
|House Health and Human Resources
|Committee
|01/25/19
|HB 2682
|Establishing a bill of rights for foster parents
|Pending
|House Senior Citizen Issues
|Committee
|01/25/19
|HB 2683
|Establishing a bill of rights of children in foster care
|Pending
|House Senior Citizen Issues
|Committee
|01/25/19
|HB 2684
|Relating to exempting “specie” from taxation
|Pending
|House Finance
|Committee
|01/25/19
|HB 2685
|Refugee Information Act
|Pending
|House Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security
|Committee
|01/25/19
|SB 426
|Creating Road Maintenance Program
|Pending
|Senate Transportation and Infrastructure
|Committee
|01/25/19
|SB 427
|Including emergency response vehicles in single fee program for EZ Pass transponders
|Pending
|Senate Transportation and Infrastructure
|Committee
|01/25/19
|SB 428
|Requiring Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation assist inmates obtain various documents and provide instruction in basic life skills
|Pending
|Senate Judiciary
|Committee
|01/25/19
|SB 429
|Allowing voters who register in person to vote during early voting
|Pending
|Senate Judiciary
|Committee
|01/25/19
|SB 430
|Authorizing DHHR propose rules for completing or updating source water protection plans
|Pending
|Senate Government Organization
|Committee
|01/25/19
|SB 431
|Reporting procedures of abuse and neglect of adults and children
|Pending
|Senate Health and Human Resources
|Committee
|01/25/19
|SB 432
|Enacting Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact
|Pending
|Senate Government Organization
|Committee
|01/25/19
|SB 433
|Recognizing fetus as separate victim
|Pending
|Senate Judiciary
|Committee
|01/25/19
|SB 434
|Relating to licensure of nursing homes
|Pending
|Senate Health and Human Resources
|Committee
|01/25/19
|SB 435
|Supplemental appropriation to State Department of Education and Vocational Division
|Pending
|Senate Finance
|Committee
|01/25/19
|SB 436
|Exempting certain real properties owned by nonprofit corporation from property tax
|Pending
|Senate Finance
|Committee
|01/25/19
|SB 437
|Relating to criteria for political party status
|Pending
|Senate Judiciary
|Committee
|01/25/19
|SB 438
|Creating online voters’ guide
|Pending
|Senate Judiciary
|Committee
|01/25/19
|SB 439
|Creating five-year tax credits for persons engaged in industrial hemp manufacturing
|Pending
|Senate Economic Development
|Committee
|01/25/19