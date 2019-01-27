Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Monday, Jan. 28

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Monday, Jan. 28, 2019

20th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities: Higher Education Day, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas; Health Smart, Upper House Walkway (1 Table).

SENATE:

Senate to convene at 11 a.m.

On The Agenda

Monday, January 28, 2019 – 20th Day of Session

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

RESOLUTIONS

SR 22: Designating January 28, 2019, as Higher Education Day

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 16 : US Army SP4 Wilbur Allen Smith Memorial Bridge

: US Army SP4 Wilbur Allen Smith Memorial Bridge SCR 17: Sardis District Veterans Memorial Bridge

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 55 : Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18

: Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18 Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 101 : Equalizing penalties for intimidating and retaliating against certain public officers and other persons

: Equalizing penalties for intimidating and retaliating against certain public officers and other persons Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 124 : Creating felony offense for actions of cruelty to animals which causes serious injury or death of animal

: Creating felony offense for actions of cruelty to animals which causes serious injury or death of animal Eng. SB 233 : Relating to age requirements for deputy sheriff

: Relating to age requirements for deputy sheriff Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 241 : Permitting county court clerks scan certain documents in electronic form

: Permitting county court clerks scan certain documents in electronic form Eng. SB 268 : Updating meaning of federal taxable income in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act (original similar to HB 2414)

: Updating meaning of federal taxable income in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act (original similar to HB 2414) Eng. SB 269: Updating terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act (original similar to HB 2413)

SECOND READING

SB 63 : Relating to partial filling of prescriptions – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to partial filling of prescriptions – (Com. title amend. pending) Com. Sub. for SB 236 : Providing notice of eligibility to persons to vote after completion of punishment or pardon

: Providing notice of eligibility to persons to vote after completion of punishment or pardon Com. Sub. for SB 258: Establishing common law “veil piercing” claims not be used to impose personal liability

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 4 : Relating generally to Municipal Home Rule Program

: Relating generally to Municipal Home Rule Program Com. Sub. for SB 72 : Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights

: Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights Com. Sub. for SB 102 : Relating generally to powers and authority of courthouse security officers

: Relating generally to powers and authority of courthouse security officers SB 149 : Exempting certain veterans from concealed weapons license fees (original similar to HB 2672)

: Exempting certain veterans from concealed weapons license fees (original similar to HB 2672) Com. Sub. for SB 199 : Authorizing certain miscellaneous agencies and boards promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2282)

: Authorizing certain miscellaneous agencies and boards promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2282) Com. Sub. for SB 243 : Requiring racetrack participate in WV Thoroughbred Development Fund

: Requiring racetrack participate in WV Thoroughbred Development Fund SB 256 : Allowing certain deductions from individual personal income tax refunds

: Allowing certain deductions from individual personal income tax refunds Com. Sub. for SB 270 : Streamlining process for utilities access to DOH rights-of-way (original similar to HB 2416)

: Streamlining process for utilities access to DOH rights-of-way (original similar to HB 2416) SB 297 : Extending expiration of military members’ spouses’ driver’s license

: Extending expiration of military members’ spouses’ driver’s license Com. Sub. for SB 390 : Requiring electric utilities submit feasibility studies of constructing and operating middle-mile broadband internet projects

: Requiring electric utilities submit feasibility studies of constructing and operating middle-mile broadband internet projects Eng. HB 2351: Relating to regulating prior authorizations – (Com. amend. pending)

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

9:30 a.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 266 : Creating Intermediate Court of Appeals and WV Appellate Review Organization Act of 2019

: Creating Intermediate Court of Appeals and WV Appellate Review Organization Act of 2019 SB 387: Authorizing Governor seek return of fugitives found in other states or District of Columbia

1 p.m.: Natural Resources (451M)

SB 331 : Using leashed dogs to track mortally wounded deer or bear

: Using leashed dogs to track mortally wounded deer or bear SB 332 : Relating to Class Q special hunting permit for disabled persons

: Relating to Class Q special hunting permit for disabled persons SB 389 : Allowing developmentally disabled person purchase base hunting license

: Allowing developmentally disabled person purchase base hunting license SB 402 : Authorizing Division of Forestry investigate and enforce timber theft violations

: Authorizing Division of Forestry investigate and enforce timber theft violations SB 404: Altering sediment control during commercial timber harvesting operations

2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance (208W)

SB 30 : Eliminating tax on annuity considerations collected by life insurer

: Eliminating tax on annuity considerations collected by life insurer SB 74 : Exempting nonpaid volunteers at ski areas from workers’ compensation benefits

: Exempting nonpaid volunteers at ski areas from workers’ compensation benefits SB 340: Repealing obsolete provisions of WV Medical Professional Liability Insurance Joint Underwriting Association

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Hearing : West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services

: West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services Budget Hearing : West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History

: West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History SB 100 : Increasing court fees to fund law enforcement standards training and expenses

: Increasing court fees to fund law enforcement standards training and expenses SB 103 : Relating generally to Public Defender Services

: Relating generally to Public Defender Services SB 264: Requiring courts to order restitution to crime victims where economically practicable

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Agenda TBA

Senate Bills

Senate Bills to be Introduced Monday, January 28, 2019

SB 440 : Relating to Antihazing Law (FN) (Prezioso, Beach, Blair, Clements, Ihlenfeld, Maroney, Smith, Stollings, Sypolt, Takubo, Trump; Judiciary)

: Relating to Antihazing Law (FN) (Prezioso, Beach, Blair, Clements, Ihlenfeld, Maroney, Smith, Stollings, Sypolt, Takubo, Trump; Judiciary) SB 441 : Relating to higher education campus police officers (Prezioso, Beach, Blair, Clements, Ihlenfeld, Maroney, Smith, Stollings, Sypolt, Takubo; Government Organization)

: Relating to higher education campus police officers (Prezioso, Beach, Blair, Clements, Ihlenfeld, Maroney, Smith, Stollings, Sypolt, Takubo; Government Organization) SB 442 : Supplementing, amending, and decreasing appropriation to Insurance Commission (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

: Supplementing, amending, and decreasing appropriation to Insurance Commission (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) SB 443 : Supplemental appropriation of federal moneys to DHHR divisions (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

: Supplemental appropriation of federal moneys to DHHR divisions (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) SB 444 : Supplemental appropriation to DHHR divisions (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

: Supplemental appropriation to DHHR divisions (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) SB 445 : Increasing salaries of WV State Police, public school teachers, and school service personnel (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

: Increasing salaries of WV State Police, public school teachers, and school service personnel (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) SB 446 : Supplemental appropriation to Department of Veterans’ Assistance (FN) (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

: Supplemental appropriation to Department of Veterans’ Assistance (FN) (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) SB 447 : Staying civil actions resulting from domestic violence for 60 days (Sypolt; Judiciary)

: Staying civil actions resulting from domestic violence for 60 days (Sypolt; Judiciary) SB 448 : Exempting list of names, addresses, and contact information for hunting license holders (Maynard; Government Organization)

: Exempting list of names, addresses, and contact information for hunting license holders (Maynard; Government Organization) SB 449 : Providing for nonpartisan elections of county prosecutors (FN) (Weld; Judiciary)

: Providing for nonpartisan elections of county prosecutors (FN) (Weld; Judiciary) SB 450 : Exempting recipients of Purple Heart medal from paying vehicle registration fee (FN) (Weld; Military then Finance)

: Exempting recipients of Purple Heart medal from paying vehicle registration fee (FN) (Weld; Military then Finance) SCR 18: Curtis “Pap” and Millie “Mammie” Asbury Memorial Bridge (Maynard)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

Committee Action on Bills from Friday, January 25, 2019

9 a.m.: Judiciary

Com. Sub. for SB 187 : State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreements between State Tax Division and certain state agencies (Bundle 7) – Includes SB 178 : Lottery Commission rule relating to WV Lottery sports wagering rule; SB 179 : Racing Commission rule relating to thoroughbred racing; SB 180 : State Tax Department rule relating to payment of taxes by electronic funds transfer; SB 181 : State Tax Department rule relating to aircraft operated under a fractional ownership program; SB 182 : State Tax Department rule relating to senior citizen tax credit for property taxes paid; SB 183 : State Tax Department rule relating to administration of tax on purchases of wine and liquor inside and outside of municipalities; SB 184 : State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between Tax Division and DEP; SB 185 : State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Division and Alcohol Beverage Control Administration; SB 186 : State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information pursuant to written agreement; SB 187 : State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreements between State Tax Division and certain state agencies; SB 188 : State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Department and WV Lottery; SB 189 : State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Department and State Fire Marshal

: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreements between State Tax Division and certain state agencies (Bundle 7) – Includes : Lottery Commission rule relating to WV Lottery sports wagering rule; : Racing Commission rule relating to thoroughbred racing; : State Tax Department rule relating to payment of taxes by electronic funds transfer; : State Tax Department rule relating to aircraft operated under a fractional ownership program; : State Tax Department rule relating to senior citizen tax credit for property taxes paid; : State Tax Department rule relating to administration of tax on purchases of wine and liquor inside and outside of municipalities; : State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between Tax Division and DEP; : State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Division and Alcohol Beverage Control Administration; : State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information pursuant to written agreement; : State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreements between State Tax Division and certain state agencies; : State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Department and WV Lottery; : State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Department and State Fire Marshal Committee Substitute reported the full Senate with the recommendation it do pass

SB 40 : Establishing Mental Health and Military Service Member Court program

: Establishing Mental Health and Military Service Member Court program Committee Substitute reported the full Senate with the recommendation it do pass

SB 266 : Creating Intermediate Court of Appeals and WV Appellate Review Organization Act of 2019

: Creating Intermediate Court of Appeals and WV Appellate Review Organization Act of 2019 Discussion of bill will continue at next meeting (9:30 a.m. Monday)

1 p.m.: Education (451M)

Originating Bill : Relating to comprehensive education reform

: Relating to comprehensive education reform Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance

Bills that Have Passed the Senate as of Friday, January 25, 2019 (22)

SB 1 : Increasing access to career education and workforce training (House Education)

: Increasing access to career education and workforce training (House Education) SB 3 : Establishing WV Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: Establishing WV Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act (House Technology and Infrastructure) SB 10 : Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program (House Technology and Infrastructure) SB 17 : Relating to probation eligibility (Second Reading, 01-28-19)

: Relating to probation eligibility SB 18 : Relating to crimes committed on State Capitol Complex (House Judiciary)

: Relating to crimes committed on State Capitol Complex (House Judiciary) SB 24 : Relating generally to local boards of health (House Political Subdivisions)

: Relating generally to local boards of health (House Political Subdivisions) SB 27 : Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played (House Finance)

: Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played (House Finance) SB 28 : Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services (House Finance)

: Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services (House Finance) SB 36 : Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees (House Pensions and Retirement)

: Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees (House Pensions and Retirement) SB 61 : Adding certain crimes for which prosecutor may apply for wiretap (House Judiciary)

: Adding certain crimes for which prosecutor may apply for wiretap (House Judiciary) SB 62 : Requiring participation in drug court program before discharge of certain first-time drug offenses (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse)

: Requiring participation in drug court program before discharge of certain first-time drug offenses (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse) SB 106 : Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level (House Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development)

: Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level (House Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development) SB 119 : Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (Second Reading, 01-25-19)

: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings SB 152 : Relating generally to criminal offense expungement (House Judiciary)

: Relating generally to criminal offense expungement (House Judiciary) SB 177 : Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (House Judiciary)

: Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (House Judiciary) SB 190 : DOH rule relating to employment procedures (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: DOH rule relating to employment procedures (House Technology and Infrastructure) SB 223 : Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules (House Energy)

: Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules (House Energy) SB 240 : Repealing certain legislative rules no longer authorized or are obsolete (House Judiciary)

: Repealing certain legislative rules no longer authorized or are obsolete (House Judiciary) SB 253 : Protecting consumers from automatic purchase renewal and continuous service offers (Pending House introduction)

: Protecting consumers from automatic purchase renewal and continuous service offers (Pending House introduction) SB 255 : Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee (House Government Organization)

: Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee (House Government Organization) SB 272: Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations (Second Reading, 01-25-19)

SB 354: Expiring funds to balance of Auditor’s Office – Chief Inspector’s Fund (House Finance)

Resolutions that have Passed the Senate as of Friday, January 25, 2019 (3)

SCR 4 : US Marine Corps Lt. Col. Dennis Ray Blankenship Memorial Road (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: US Marine Corps Lt. Col. Dennis Ray Blankenship Memorial Road (House Technology and Infrastructure) SCR 9 : US Army PFC Winten L. Wayts Memorial Bridge (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: US Army PFC Winten L. Wayts Memorial Bridge (House Technology and Infrastructure) SCR 11: Urging Congress pass fully funded long-term surface transportation and infrastructure measures (House Technology and Infrastructure)

Committee times and agendas are subject to change. Follow @WVSenClerk on Twitter for updates.

All Senate Committee meetings and floor sessions are available for both live streaming and to watch again in our archives. The link to the Senate’s archived video page can be found here: http://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00289/Harmony/en/View/UpcomingEvents.

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House to convene at 11 a.m.

SPECIAL CALENDAR **

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2005 – Broadband Expansion Act of 2019 [Amendments Pending]

H. B. 2036 – Permitting vehicles displaying disabled veterans’ special registration plates to park in places where persons with mobility impairments may park

H. B. 2209 – Allowing military veterans who meet certain qualifications to qualify for examination for license as an emergency medical technician

H. B. 2547 – Relating to the election prohibition zone

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2600 – Relating to publication of sample ballots

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

FIRST READING

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule

Committee on the Judiciary

9:30 a.m. – Room 418M

Technology & Infrastructure

1:00 p.m. – Room 215E

House Bill 2070, Permitting persons who are twenty-one years of age or older to operate or be a passenger on a motorcycle without a helmet

House Bill 2452, Creating the West Virginia Cybersecurity Office

House Concurrent Resolution 8, Requesting the Division of Highways to update the previous preliminary engineering study on the extension of WV Rt 9

House Bill 2359, Relating to exemptions to the commercial driver’s license requirements

Committee on Finance

2:00 p.m. – Room 464M

Budget Hearing for the Department of Agriculture

Budget Hearing for the W.Va. Conservation Agency

H. B. 2001, Creating a partial state income tax exemption for Social Security benefits received by certain taxpayers.

S. B. 27, Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played.

Committee on Education

2:00 p.m. – Room 432M

H. B. 2620, Modifying the contact requirements with a student’s guardians upon accrual of unexcused absences.

Committee on Government Organization

2:00 p.m. – Room 215E

HB 2679, Relating to state issued identification cards.

Com. Sub. for SB 255, Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee.

Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services

4:00 p.m. – Room 215E

House Bill 2321, Allowing workers’ compensation benefits for first responders diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder

House Bill 2411, Relating to accounting for the use of funds from state grants and from formula distributions to volunteer and part-volunteer fire departments

House Bill 2658, Relating to the State Fire Marshall’s comprehensive report

*** Agendas and times subject to change. ***

Bills:

All Senate and House Bills Introduced on Jan. 25, 2019: