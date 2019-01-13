Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Monday, Jan. 14

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Monday, Jan. 14, 2019

6th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

Marshall University Day, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas; WV Senior Centers Legislative Reception, 5 – 8 p.m., Culture Center; County Commissioners Association Legislative Reception, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., Embassy Suites, Salon D.

SENATE:

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

RESOLUTIONS

SR 8: Designating January 14, 2019, as Marshall University Day at the Capitol

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 6 : US Army SP4 Darrell Gregory Triplett Memorial Bridge

: US Army SP4 Darrell Gregory Triplett Memorial Bridge SCR 7 : Urging Congress provide exceptions to weight limits on trucks on interstate

: Urging Congress provide exceptions to weight limits on trucks on interstate SCR 8: Walter E. Swiger, Jr., Memorial Bridge

FIRST READING

SB 10 : Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program

: Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program SB 24 : Relating generally to local boards of health

: Relating generally to local boards of health SB 27 : Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played

: Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played SB 28 : Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services

: Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services SB 36 : Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees

: Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees Com. Sub. for SB 106 : Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level

: Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level SB 177 : Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code

: Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code SB 190: DOH rule relating to employment procedures (Com. amend. pending)

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

1 p.m.: Natural Resources (208W)

Organizational Motions

Further agenda (if any) TBA

2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance (451M)

Organizational Motions

Further agenda (if any) TBA

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 61 : Adding certain crimes for which prosecutor may apply for wiretap

: Adding certain crimes for which prosecutor may apply for wiretap SB 152 : Relating generally to criminal offense expungement

: Relating generally to criminal offense expungement SB 272: Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Presentation : West Virginia Attorney General

: West Virginia Attorney General SB 184 : State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between Tax Division and DEP

: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between Tax Division and DEP SB 185 : State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Division and Alcohol Beverage Control Administration

: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Division and Alcohol Beverage Control Administration SB 187 : State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreements between State Tax Division and certain state agencies

: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreements between State Tax Division and certain state agencies SB 188 : State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Department and WV Lottery

: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Department and WV Lottery SB 189 : State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Department and State Fire Marshal

: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Department and State Fire Marshal SB 186: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information pursuant to written agreement

Senate Bills

Senate Bills to be Introduced Monday, January 14, 2019

SB 285 : Relating to modification of cottage food laws (Sypolt, Azinger, Beach, Boso, Clements, Cline, Facemire, Hamilton, Maynard, Prezioso, Smith, Stollings, Swope, Takubo, Tarr, Trump; Agriculture and Rural Development then Government Organization)

: Relating to modification of cottage food laws (Sypolt, Azinger, Beach, Boso, Clements, Cline, Facemire, Hamilton, Maynard, Prezioso, Smith, Stollings, Swope, Takubo, Tarr, Trump; Agriculture and Rural Development then Government Organization) SB 286 : Including certain education programs operated by private schools in recognition by DOE (Rucker, Roberts, Trump, Unger; Education then Health and Human Resources)

: Including certain education programs operated by private schools in recognition by DOE (Rucker, Roberts, Trump, Unger; Education then Health and Human Resources) SB 287 : Requiring DHHR terminate parental rights when child removed from care due to abuse or neglect (Smith, Baldwin, Boso, Clements, Jeffries, Sypolt; Judiciary)

: Requiring DHHR terminate parental rights when child removed from care due to abuse or neglect (Smith, Baldwin, Boso, Clements, Jeffries, Sypolt; Judiciary) SB 288 : Exempting moneys in WV Emergency Medical Services Retirement Fund from state or municipal tax (FN) (Rucker, Azinger, Boso, Cline, Jeffries, Maynard, Smith, Swope, Sypolt, Takubo, Weld; Pensions then Finance)

: Exempting moneys in WV Emergency Medical Services Retirement Fund from state or municipal tax (FN) (Rucker, Azinger, Boso, Cline, Jeffries, Maynard, Smith, Swope, Sypolt, Takubo, Weld; Pensions then Finance) SB 289 : Relating to wireless enhanced 911 fee (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

: Relating to wireless enhanced 911 fee (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) SB 290 : Raising age of children who are victims of certain sex offenses (Azinger; Judiciary)

: Raising age of children who are victims of certain sex offenses (Azinger; Judiciary) SB 291 : Relating generally to survivor benefits for emergency response providers (FN) (IB) (Sypolt, Baldwin, Maynard; Government Organization then Finance)

: Relating generally to survivor benefits for emergency response providers (FN) (IB) (Sypolt, Baldwin, Maynard; Government Organization then Finance) SB 292 : Relating to fire service equipment and training funds for volunteer VFDs (IB) (Sypolt; Government Organization then Finance)

: Relating to fire service equipment and training funds for volunteer VFDs (IB) (Sypolt; Government Organization then Finance) SB 293 : Clarifying director of multicounty vocational technical school as principal (Hamilton, Boso, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Smith, Sypolt; Education)

: Clarifying director of multicounty vocational technical school as principal (Hamilton, Boso, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Smith, Sypolt; Education) SB 294 : Allowing vehicles used by transportation directors and transportation supervisors use red flashing warning lights (Hamilton, Facemire, Jeffries, Maynard, Smith, Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure)

: Allowing vehicles used by transportation directors and transportation supervisors use red flashing warning lights (Hamilton, Facemire, Jeffries, Maynard, Smith, Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure) SB 295 : Relating to crimes against public justice (Hamilton, Boso, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Maynard, Smith, Sypolt; Judiciary)

: Relating to crimes against public justice (Hamilton, Boso, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Maynard, Smith, Sypolt; Judiciary) SB 296 : Providing 11-month window to permit members of PERS to purchase credited service (FN) (Hamilton, Boso, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Smith; Pensions then Finance)

: Providing 11-month window to permit members of PERS to purchase credited service (FN) (Hamilton, Boso, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Smith; Pensions then Finance) SB 297 : Extending expiration of military members’ spouses’ driver’s license (FN) (Hamilton, Boso, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Smith, Sypolt; Military then Finance)

: Extending expiration of military members’ spouses’ driver’s license (FN) (Hamilton, Boso, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Smith, Sypolt; Military then Finance) SB 298 : Relating to lawful method for developmentally disabled person to purchase a base hunting license (FN) (Hamilton, Boso, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Maynard, Smith, Stollings, Sypolt; Natural Resources)

: Relating to lawful method for developmentally disabled person to purchase a base hunting license (FN) (Hamilton, Boso, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Maynard, Smith, Stollings, Sypolt; Natural Resources) SB 299 : Selecting language milestones for deaf and hard-of-hearing children (Hamilton, Boso, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Smith, Sypolt; Education)

: Selecting language milestones for deaf and hard-of-hearing children (Hamilton, Boso, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Smith, Sypolt; Education) SB 300 : Relating to adoption records (Hamilton, Boso, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Maynard, Smith, Sypolt; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Relating to adoption records (Hamilton, Boso, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Maynard, Smith, Sypolt; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 301 : Exempting certain wood furniture from state sales tax (FN) (Hamilton, Boso, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Maynard, Smith, Sypolt; Finance)

: Exempting certain wood furniture from state sales tax (FN) (Hamilton, Boso, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Maynard, Smith, Sypolt; Finance) SB 302 : Relating to surcharge on fire and casualty insurance policies (Hamilton, Boso, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Smith; Banking and Insurance then Finance)

: Relating to surcharge on fire and casualty insurance policies (Hamilton, Boso, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Smith; Banking and Insurance then Finance) SJR 8 : Proposing amendment to WV Constitution requiring Senate confirm appointment of justice to WV Supreme Court – Judicial Confirmation Amendment (Rucker, Azinger; Judiciary then Finance)

: Proposing amendment to WV Constitution requiring Senate confirm appointment of justice to WV Supreme Court – Judicial Confirmation Amendment (Rucker, Azinger; Judiciary then Finance) SCR 9: US Army PFC Winten L. Wayts Memorial Bridge (.Hamilton, Boso, Jeffries, Maynard, Smith, Sypolt)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

Committee Action on Bills from Friday, January 11, 2019

There were no committee meetings held on Friday, January 11, 2019.

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House to convene at 11 a.m.

SPECIAL CALENDAR **

On the agenda:

FIRST READING

H. B. 2164 – Clarifying that appeals to the Supreme Court are a matter of right

H. B. 2351 – Relating to regulating prior authorizations

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule

Committee on the Judiciary

10:00 a.m. – Room 418M

Presentation by West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation

H.B. 2190, Modifying bail requirements

Presentation by Commissioner Randall Reid-Smith regarding the Capitol Building Commission

Originating bill regarding the Capitol Building Commission

H.B. 2191, Relating generally to limited video lottery

Technology & Infrastructure

1:00 p.m. – Room 215E

Consideration of organizational motions

Presentation by Ms. Cindy Cramer, P.E., Traffic Engineering Director, West Virginia Division of Highways

Presentation regarding procedure and costs of installing and maintaining bridge/roadway naming signs.

House Bill 2148, Requiring recycling of metal if cost effective

Committee on Finance

2:00 p.m. – Room 464M

Budget Hearing for the Higher Education Policy Commission

3:00 p.m. – Room 464M

Budget Hearing for Council for Community and Technical College Education

Committee on Government Organization

2:00 p.m. – Room 215E

HB 2203, West Virginia Contractor Licensing Act. (2 nd reference to Judiciary)

reference to Judiciary) HB 2204, Prohibiting state licensing boards from hiring lobbyists. (2 nd reference to Judiciary)

reference to Judiciary) HB 2307, Relating to creating a provisional license for practicing barbering and cosmetology.

Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services

4:00 p.m. – Room 215E

Consideration of organizational motions

House Bills Introduced

