Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Monday, Jan. 14
Monday, Jan. 14, 2019
6th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities:
Marshall University Day, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas; WV Senior Centers Legislative Reception, 5 – 8 p.m., Culture Center; County Commissioners Association Legislative Reception, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., Embassy Suites, Salon D.
The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.
RESOLUTIONS
- SR 8: Designating January 14, 2019, as Marshall University Day at the Capitol
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- SCR 6: US Army SP4 Darrell Gregory Triplett Memorial Bridge
- SCR 7: Urging Congress provide exceptions to weight limits on trucks on interstate
- SCR 8: Walter E. Swiger, Jr., Memorial Bridge
FIRST READING
- SB 10: Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program
- SB 24: Relating generally to local boards of health
- SB 27: Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played
- SB 28: Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services
- SB 36: Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees
- Com. Sub. for SB 106: Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level
- SB 177: Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code
- SB 190: DOH rule relating to employment procedures (Com. amend. pending)
1 p.m.: Natural Resources (208W)
- Organizational Motions
- Further agenda (if any) TBA
2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance (451M)
- Organizational Motions
- Further agenda (if any) TBA
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- SB 61: Adding certain crimes for which prosecutor may apply for wiretap
- SB 152: Relating generally to criminal offense expungement
- SB 272: Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- Budget Presentation: West Virginia Attorney General
- SB 184: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between Tax Division and DEP
- SB 185: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Division and Alcohol Beverage Control Administration
- SB 187: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreements between State Tax Division and certain state agencies
- SB 188: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Department and WV Lottery
- SB 189: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Department and State Fire Marshal
- SB 186: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information pursuant to written agreement
Senate Bills to be Introduced Monday, January 14, 2019
- SB 285: Relating to modification of cottage food laws (Sypolt, Azinger, Beach, Boso, Clements, Cline, Facemire, Hamilton, Maynard, Prezioso, Smith, Stollings, Swope, Takubo, Tarr, Trump; Agriculture and Rural Development then Government Organization)
- SB 286: Including certain education programs operated by private schools in recognition by DOE (Rucker, Roberts, Trump, Unger; Education then Health and Human Resources)
- SB 287: Requiring DHHR terminate parental rights when child removed from care due to abuse or neglect (Smith, Baldwin, Boso, Clements, Jeffries, Sypolt; Judiciary)
- SB 288: Exempting moneys in WV Emergency Medical Services Retirement Fund from state or municipal tax (FN) (Rucker, Azinger, Boso, Cline, Jeffries, Maynard, Smith, Swope, Sypolt, Takubo, Weld; Pensions then Finance)
- SB 289: Relating to wireless enhanced 911 fee (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]
- SB 290: Raising age of children who are victims of certain sex offenses (Azinger; Judiciary)
- SB 291: Relating generally to survivor benefits for emergency response providers (FN) (IB) (Sypolt, Baldwin, Maynard; Government Organization then Finance)
- SB 292: Relating to fire service equipment and training funds for volunteer VFDs (IB) (Sypolt; Government Organization then Finance)
- SB 293: Clarifying director of multicounty vocational technical school as principal (Hamilton, Boso, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Smith, Sypolt; Education)
- SB 294: Allowing vehicles used by transportation directors and transportation supervisors use red flashing warning lights (Hamilton, Facemire, Jeffries, Maynard, Smith, Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure)
- SB 295: Relating to crimes against public justice (Hamilton, Boso, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Maynard, Smith, Sypolt; Judiciary)
- SB 296: Providing 11-month window to permit members of PERS to purchase credited service (FN) (Hamilton, Boso, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Smith; Pensions then Finance)
- SB 297: Extending expiration of military members’ spouses’ driver’s license (FN) (Hamilton, Boso, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Smith, Sypolt; Military then Finance)
- SB 298: Relating to lawful method for developmentally disabled person to purchase a base hunting license (FN) (Hamilton, Boso, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Maynard, Smith, Stollings, Sypolt; Natural Resources)
- SB 299: Selecting language milestones for deaf and hard-of-hearing children (Hamilton, Boso, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Smith, Sypolt; Education)
- SB 300: Relating to adoption records (Hamilton, Boso, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Maynard, Smith, Sypolt; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
- SB 301: Exempting certain wood furniture from state sales tax (FN) (Hamilton, Boso, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Maynard, Smith, Sypolt; Finance)
- SB 302: Relating to surcharge on fire and casualty insurance policies (Hamilton, Boso, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Smith; Banking and Insurance then Finance)
- SJR 8: Proposing amendment to WV Constitution requiring Senate confirm appointment of justice to WV Supreme Court – Judicial Confirmation Amendment (Rucker, Azinger; Judiciary then Finance)
- SCR 9: US Army PFC Winten L. Wayts Memorial Bridge (.Hamilton, Boso, Jeffries, Maynard, Smith, Sypolt)
* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note
* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill
Committee Action on Bills from Friday, January 11, 2019
There were no committee meetings held on Friday, January 11, 2019.
House to convene at 11 a.m.
SPECIAL CALENDAR **
On the agenda:
FIRST READING
- H. B. 2164 – Clarifying that appeals to the Supreme Court are a matter of right
- H. B. 2351 – Relating to regulating prior authorizations
Committee on the Judiciary
10:00 a.m. – Room 418M
- Presentation by West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation
- H.B. 2190, Modifying bail requirements
- Presentation by Commissioner Randall Reid-Smith regarding the Capitol Building Commission
- Originating bill regarding the Capitol Building Commission
- H.B. 2191, Relating generally to limited video lottery
Technology & Infrastructure
1:00 p.m. – Room 215E
- Consideration of organizational motions
- Presentation by Ms. Cindy Cramer, P.E., Traffic Engineering Director, West Virginia Division of Highways
- Presentation regarding procedure and costs of installing and maintaining bridge/roadway naming signs.
- House Bill 2148, Requiring recycling of metal if cost effective
Committee on Finance
2:00 p.m. – Room 464M
- Budget Hearing for the Higher Education Policy Commission
3:00 p.m. – Room 464M
- Budget Hearing for Council for Community and Technical College Education
Committee on Government Organization
2:00 p.m. – Room 215E
- HB 2203, West Virginia Contractor Licensing Act. (2nd reference to Judiciary)
- HB 2204, Prohibiting state licensing boards from hiring lobbyists. (2nd reference to Judiciary)
- HB 2307, Relating to creating a provisional license for practicing barbering and cosmetology.
Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services
4:00 p.m. – Room 215E
- Consideration of organizational motions
*** Agendas and times subject to change. ***
No bills are listed.