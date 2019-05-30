Appalachian music gathering honors the legend of the dulcimer

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

The Back Porch Pickers are shown here performing at last year’s PattyFest, which returns this year to East Fairmont High this Saturday. (Times West Virginian file photo)

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. – Patty Looman was a dulcimer legend in Marion County.

The musician had been playing and performing on the stringed instrument in the area and in West Virginia for much of her life, and her legacy lives on through the students she taught.

“She was born and raised in Marion County,” said Jeanie Howard, Patty Looman’s niece. “After she retired in Michigan from teaching, she came back to West Virginia and got regularly involved with it. She would go to schools and perform and she worked with individual students.”

