Appalachian music gathering honors the legend of the dulcimer
By EDDIE TRIZZINO
Times West Virginian
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. – Patty Looman was a dulcimer legend in Marion County.
The musician had been playing and performing on the stringed instrument in the area and in West Virginia for much of her life, and her legacy lives on through the students she taught.
“She was born and raised in Marion County,” said Jeanie Howard, Patty Looman’s niece. “After she retired in Michigan from teaching, she came back to West Virginia and got regularly involved with it. She would go to schools and perform and she worked with individual students.”
See more from the Times West Virginian