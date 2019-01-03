A look at how the government shutdown Is affecting West Virginia

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. —The employment of about 18,000 West Virginians has been directly affected by the federal government shutdown, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D.-W.Va., said a number of those workers are staying on the job — without pay, for now.

A look at how the shutdown is impacting West Virginia workers: • The FBI’s largest division is located in Clarksburg and employs more than 2,500 federal workers. About two-thirds of the employees are working without pay while the rest have been furloughed until the shutdown ends.

