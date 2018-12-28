A hometown winery in Point Pleasant created from ‘Our Sibling Rivalry’

By ERIN PERKINS

Point Pleasant Register

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — In a building that has been in their family for over 50 years, two brothers joined together to open a new business.

OSR (Our Sibling Rebelry) Winery opened this past spring in the old Mowrey’s Upholstery building near the Mason County fairgrounds.

Co-owner Bryan Williamson shared he and his brother Brent Williamson are natives of Point Pleasant and decided to bring something new to the city in which they grew up. Byran, who graduated from Marshall University with a degree in microbiology, has been making wine on his own for about six years.

