55 Strong: School personnel send message to legislature on first day of session

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

MONONGAH, W.Va. – After the statewide walk-out of teachers and school personnel last year, the educators who spurred the movement are not letting up on the message.

To follow up on the movement, teachers statewide have once again staged a demonstration of solidarity, with many wearing red “55 Strong” shirts to school on Wednesday, while also staging a walk-in to show their unity.

“The reason is to draw attention for the legislators to the fact that we’re watching them, and we expect them to support public education,” Stacey Strawderman, vice president of West Virginia AFT, said. “We haven’t gone away, and we still have a lot of issues that need to be addressed and we want the legislators to address those issues.”

Read the entire article

See more from the Times West Virginian