10 things to know: Tuesday, July 23

The regional bureau of The Associated Press, shares 10 things you need to know Tuesday, July 23, 2018. Look for full stories on these late-breaking news items and much more in West Virginia newspapers.

1. DEATH TOLL SPIKES IN GREEK WILDFIRES

Twin wildfires raging through popular seaside areas near Athens torch homes, cars and forests and have killed dozens of people, authorities say.

2. WHO WAS TORONTO GUNMAN

Friends say the 29-year-old Faisal Hussain, who killed two people and shot 13 others in a bustling neighborhood, was outwardly cheerful but his family says he had a long battle with psychosis and depression.

3. NORTH KOREA SAID TO BE DISMANTLING NUKES

Analysts say disassembling parts of its main satellite launch site alone won’t reduce Pyongyang’s capabilities and they are concerned the work is being done without verification.

4. WHERE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION IS GETTING LESS ATTENTION

There’s growing concern over the number of foreigners entering the U.S. illegally across the porous northern border with Canada.

5. ‘THE PRICES GO UP EVERY DAY’

The cost of living seems like it is spiraling out of control to many Haitians, making life even more of a struggle in the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country.

6. GEORGIA GOVERNOR RACE TESTS LOYALTY TO TRUMP

Voters now get their say as the bruising runoff battle between Republicans Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp is set to be decided.

7. POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN OAKLAND TRAIN STATION STABBING

John Cowell, 27, a recently paroled robber with a violent history, is wanted for the deadly, unprovoked knife attack on 18-year-old Nia Wilson.

8. AIDS DRUGS MAY PREVENT NEW INFECTIONS

Promising new research shows the medicine helps keep uninfected people from catching HIV during sex with a partner who has the virus.

9. WHERE ‘BE BEST’ INITIATIVE IS HEADING

First lady Melania Trump is bringing her campaign to help children to Tennessee.

10. SUSPENDED RYAN LOCHTE NOT SURE WHAT FUTURE HOLDS

The 12-time Olympic swimming medalist says the 2020 Games in Tokyo are still in his plans, but he is concerned about rustiness.