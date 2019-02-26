10 things to know: Tuesday, February 26

The regional bureau of The Associated Press, shares 10 things you need to know Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Look for full stories on these late-breaking news items and much more in West Virginia newspapers.

1. KIM JONG UN MAKES GRAND ARRIVAL IN HANOI

After a marathon train journey, the North Korean leader’s armored limo rolls into Vietnam’s capital with much fanfare ahead of a nuclear summit with Trump.

2. AUSTRALIAN PRELATE CONVICTED OF MOLESTATION

Cardinal George Pell, the most senior Catholic cleric ever charged with child sex abuse, is found guilty of molesting two choirboys moments after celebrating Mass.