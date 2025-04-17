OPINION: Thank you, Senator Capito, for giving family caregivers much needed support

By WV Delegate Michael Hite

Every day across West Virginia, family caregivers volunteer to take their mom, dad, or loved one to the doctor, help with household chores, pick up food and medicine, and so much more.

Aside from the hours spent caring for their loved ones – usually in addition to another job – the financial toll that comes directly out of caregivers’ pockets can be steep. Across our country, there are more than 48 million Americans who each provide a parent, spouse or loved one with an estimated $7,200 worth of caregiving every year.

Here in West Virginia, there are almost 250,000 caregivers looking after loved ones, and the unpaid labor they provide is valued at a staggering $3 billion. Caregiving is one of the most selfless undertakings there is, but it does not come without its challenges.

The issue of family caregiving has touched so many people that it has demanded the attention of our nation’s leaders. During his presidential campaign, President Trump publicly praised caregivers, saying “they add so much to our country and are never spoken of, ever, ever, ever, but they’re going to be spoken of now.” He then promised to support a tax credit for caregivers to help ease their financial burden.

One of our Senators here in West Virginia, Shelley Moore Capito, is leading the charge to pass this very proposal. The bipartisan legislation, named the “Credit for Caring Act,” was recently reintroduced and would provide up to a $5,000 tax credit for eligible caregivers. Senator Capito teamed up with Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado and Representatives Mike Carey of Ohio and Linda Sanchez of California.

We applaud Senator Capito for leading this policy on Capitol Hill. Caregiving doesn’t often seize the headlines on television, but it is an important issue affecting so many. We are lucky to have Senator Capito fighting for caregivers in Washington, DC.

Delegate Michael Hite is Vice Chairman of the House of Delegates Committee on Health and Human Resources. He represents the 92nd District located in Berkeley County.