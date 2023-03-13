Opinion: Medicaid coverage ending for some; DHHR offers renewal aid

From the Register-Herald of Beckley:

With Covid-19 Continuous Coverage for Medicaid and the West Virginia Children’s Health Insurance Program (WVCHIP) benefits ending in April, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Medical Services, is expanding efforts to reach members who have not responded to review or renew their enrollment.

Since the start of Covid-19, Medicaid and WVCHIP enrollment has increased by 30 percent, growing by 151,509 members from 504,760 in March 2020 to 656,269 in December 2022. DHHR’s Bureau for Medical Services projects a 10 to 15 percent decline in overall Medicaid and WVCHIP enrollment when the public health emergency expires on March 31 and continuous enrollment unwinding occurs.

“We expect enrollment for Medicaid will decrease between 91,212 and 134,414 members and enrollment for WVCHIP will decrease between 2,184 and 3,494 members,” said Cindy Beane, commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Medical Services, in a press release. “We want all residents to have access to health care coverage and will continue to reach out to assure eligible West Virginians are re-enrolled for Medicaid and WVCHIP.”

Medicaid and WVCHIP members should check their mail for a renewal letter, complete the renewal form, and contact DHHR to ensure contact information (mailing address, phone number, and email address) is up-to-date. Updates can be made by email to [email protected], online at wvpath.wv.gov, or by calling the DHHR Customer Service Center at 1-877-716-1212.

Those who are not eligible for Medicaid or WVCHIP or who have already ended coverage are encouraged to contact the WV Navigator program at 304-356-5834 or acanavigator.com/wv/home for assistance in enrolling in a federal Marketplace health insurance plan.