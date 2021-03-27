Opinion: Gayle Manchin knows Appalachia

Release from the WV AFL-CIO:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia AFL-CIO President Josh Sword congratulates West Virginia’s Gayle Manchin on being selected by President Biden to co-chair the Appalachian Regional Commission:

Josh Sword

“From her early years as an educator to her past decades leading a variety of organizations — including those focused on 21st century job creation, children and families, and healthy lifestyles — Gayle has dedicated her career to helping West Virginians succeed, and would bring tremendous insight to the Appalachian Regional Commission,” Sword said.

“Most recently, I have witnessed first-hand her tireless work as a founder of Reconnecting McDowell, a public-private partnership to help revive McDowell County, which has struggled since the strong downturn of the coal industry. She understands the challenges the residents of Appalachia face, and will address them head-on.

“I am extremely hopeful the Senate will quickly confirm her nomination,” Sword said.