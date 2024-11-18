Manchin: The American people picked Trump. Now is the time to deliver solutions for everyone

Washington, DC – On Nov. 17, Fox News published an op-ed from U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (I-WV) on the U.S. Presidential election results.

The full op-ed is available below:

Today, we celebrate the strength of our democracy. In record numbers, Americans from every corner of this country cast their ballots, showing up and making their voices heard. This turnout reaffirms a commitment to our democratic ideals that we can all be proud of. Our heartfelt thanks go out to the poll workers who worked tirelessly to ensure this election was safe, fair, and accessible. They exemplify the spirit of service that sustains our democracy.

I also extend my congratulations to President Trump on his victory. He is our President, and I am committed to supporting him in moving this country forward. Vice President Kamala Harris deserves our appreciation as well, having delivered her concession speech this afternoon with dignity. The peaceful transfer of power remains the cornerstone of our democracy, and her commitment to that tradition deserves our respect and admiration.

As we reflect on this election, one lesson stands out clearly: The candidate who appeals to the sensible majority of Americans – the center – wins. Yes, the more extreme voices on both sides of the aisle turned out for their candidates. But neither side alone could carry this election. It is the sensible majority of our nation that made the difference.

It is also true that candidates who campaign to the moderate middle but govern to their base live to regret their decision. This was true of both President Trump in 2016 and President Biden in 2020. Each used their first term to cater to the extremes of their party. And in each case, the voters punished them in the next election.

In this 2024 election, Trump was again the candidate better able to connect with the concerns of the sensible majority – prioritizing the economy, securing our borders, and responding to the core needs of working Americans. I urge President Trump and my Republican colleagues in Congress to remember who put them in office.

Let me be clear: This victory was not a triumph for extremism and it is a rejection of the narrative that our country is so paralyzed by polarization as to be unable to find common ground. The truth is that a strong, sensible middle remains in America, seeking leaders who will deliver real, practical solutions to their everyday concerns. Year after year, this middle calls for change – not for the sake of change alone, but because they’ve been disappointed by too many empty promises from leaders who, once elected, ignore the center and lean into partisanship.

If any leader or party wants to build a durable majority in America, they must deliver for the sensible majority. They must prioritize policies with broad appeal, ones that answer the needs of hardworking families. This is what governing for the middle looks like, and it’s essential if we hope to restore trust in our institutions.

It is equally essential that we protect and preserve the checks and balances that sustain our democracy. In a time of heightened partisanship, how we make our laws matters just as much as what laws we pass. For example, the 60-vote threshold in the Senate – the filibuster – requires both parties to work together and keeps one side from imposing sweeping changes every time power shifts. Making America great requires consensus and common sense. It cannot, and should not, be a party-line vote.

Now that the election is behind us, I invite all Americans to join me in setting partisanship aside and focusing on the path toward renewed prosperity. The demonization of our fellow citizens must end. I hope we can find ways to come together, to create the necessary compromises that will restore prosperity, protect our security in a volatile world, and leave a better country for our children and grandchildren.

I wish President Trump success in this endeavor because, at the end of the day, when our president succeeds, our country succeeds. Healing and unity won’t be easy, but they are essential if we are to address the pressing issues facing American families today.

History has shown us time and again that Americans are tough and resilient. We have faced down the Civil War, endured the heartbreak of losing leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and U.S. President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, and emerged stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic. Each time, we overcame because our democracy—and our people—are rooted in shared values and strength.

This moment calls us to renew our commitment to one another and to the ideals that define us as a nation. We can, and we must, move forward together. With unity, purpose, and respect, there is no challenge we cannot meet.