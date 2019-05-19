Education: Another bitter West Virginia legislative battle will not be helpful

From The Parkersburg News and Sentinel:

Many West Virginians have been anticipating a special legislative session on public schools for weeks, since the collapse in early March of efforts to enact an “omnibus education bill.” Now, lawmakers are scheduled to go back to Charleston for a special session beginning Monday.

Education may not be on the agenda.

House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and state Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, set the special session to begin at 2 p.m. Monday. They notified lawmakers in a one-sentence letter that specified only the time and date of the session. Nothing about what will be dealt with was revealed.

Sources at the Capitol have said the session will not deal with education, but with some of the 30 bills passed during the regular session earlier this year, but vetoed by Gov. Jim Justice. Though the governor indicated concerns about the objectives of some bills, others were vetoed for technical reasons. It is common for legislators to correct such problems and resubmit bills to governors.