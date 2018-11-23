Editorial: West Virginia Turnpike patrols remind us all to drive safely
From the Herald-Dispatch of Huntington:
People driving the West Virginia Turnpike during the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas can expect to see extra road patrols by the Public Service Commission. The patrols will check commercial trucks for speeding and defective equipment.
It’s something the West Virginia Trucking Association welcomes.
“Safety is our number one goal. We want the roads to be safe. We want our drivers to come home safe,” said Traci Nelson, president of the trucking association.
“We don’t have problems with the road patrols at all.” …
