Editorial: W.Va. system for rehabilitating criminals is broken

From The Times West Virginian:

On March 12, Times West Virginian reporter Eddie Trizzino reported on a high-speed pursuit that began in Marion County and ended in Harrison County, resulting in the arrest of Ryan Thomas Heflin.

According to police, Heflin had stolen a vehicle only a few days prior to the chase, although the vehicle was recovered before the incident.

This was not Heflin’s first encounter with law enforcement. It was his second high-speed chase in only three years. …

Read the editorial at https://www.timeswv.com/opinion/why-do-criminals-continue-to-break-the-law/article_44cefbd6-5746-11e9-878f-3fadc2c1b2df.html