Editorial: W.Va. should curb settlements in BRIM lawsuits

From The Intelligencer of Wheeling:

Was West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner acting illegally when he fired and replaced 16 employees in his agency, not long after taking office in January 2017?

It is a question to which Mountain State residents deserve an answer — but we may never get it.

Pointing out the people were “at-will” employees under the law, Warner has said he had every right to terminate them and replace them with better workers. But 12 of them filed lawsuits against Warner, arguing they were fired improperly.

In September, four of those who sued were handed a $1 million settlement by the state Board of Risk and Insurance Management. Warner has said BRIM officials plan to settle the remaining cases with settlements totaling about $3 million.

There will be no trials under that scenario.

Warner is furious — and justifiably. He wanted the cases to go to trial, where he believes he would have prevailed. …

