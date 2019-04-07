Editorial: W.Va. failing use of FEMA funds

From The Intelligencer of Wheeling:

Richwood’s municipal recorder paid herself more than $45,000 without getting approval from her city council, an investigation by state Auditor John McCuskey’s office contends. It adds that a former mayor paid himself $3,640 for four days’ “volunteer” work. City officials received about $500,000 in federal funds for emergency repairs to water system intake equipment — but spent only $400 for that work, using the rest for other purposes.

Some current and former Richwood officials face criminal charges as a result of McCuskey’s report.

Shocking? Outrageous? Indeed — but not as unsettling as another section of the auditor’s report.

“As of June 2018, the state had more than 575 projects dating back to disasters in 2012, 2014 and 2015 waiting to be reviewed and closed-out for local governments,” McCuskey’s office noted. …

