Editorial: W.Va. expats can always return with jobs

From The Parkersburg News and Sentinel:

Perhaps there will be some advantage after all to the number of sharp young minds that have left West Virginia in search of brighter futures. At least some of them never forgot their homes among the hills, or stopped thinking about how to help it reach its full potential, too.

In southern West Virginia, residents are looking forward to a move by Intuit Inc., maker of products such as TurboTax and QuickBooks. The company officially launched its “prosperity hub” in Bluefield this week. It says the project will bring hundreds of jobs to the region.

The Mountain State had an insider helping make this one happen.

Brad Smith was born in Huntington, grew up in Kenova and graduated from Marshall University. He then embarked on a career that has taken him all over the country. He was president and CEO of Mountain View, Calif.-based Intuit from 2008-2018 and now serves as executive chairman of its board of directors. …

