Editorial: W.Va. cities’ population losses must be stopped

From The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington, W.Va.:

According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, Huntington and Charleston have lost population each year since the 2010 census. In fact, only 32 of West Virginia’s incorporated cities and towns saw their populations increase in the eight years between the 2010 census and 2018.

Huntington now has about 46,048 people, down from 49,153 at the beginning of the decade. Charleston had 51,272 in 2010 but was down to an estimated 47,215 last year.

No surprise there.

What’s happening in West Virginia’s cities reflects what’s happening throughout the state. Previous estimates showed 50 of the state’s 55 counties lost population since the 2010 census. More people are moving out than moving in, and more people are dying than being born. …

