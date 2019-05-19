Editorial: The cost of a West Virginian’s life

From the Times West Virginian of Fairmont:

What is the monetary value of the life of a West Virginian? Our attorney general seems to know.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office settled an opioid-related case against McKesson Corp. for $37 million.

While it’s hard to turn one’s nose up at $37 million, this amount represents a mere drop in the ocean in terms of the costs of the opioid crisis, and a pittance for a company that brought in annual revenue of $208 billion in 2018.

Earlier this year, in March, the State of Oklahoma settled with Purdue Pharmacy in a similar case for $270 million, over seven times more than the McKesson settlement. …

