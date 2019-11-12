Editorial: Saving small schools in W.Va. may be a hopeless quest

From The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington:

Parents in the Genoa community of Wayne County could be about to lose their elementary school. They’re trying to stop the school’s consolidation into Dunlow Elementary, 11 miles to the south on W.Va. 152, but the battle may be over before it begins.

Last week, the Wayne County Board of Education voted 4-1 in favor of Superintendent Todd Alexander’s recommendation to initiate the school closure process for both Genoa and Dunlow elementaries. The two schools would be combined in the Dunlow building with a new name.

The closure process includes sending information to the two schools and public hearings at both schools, which have been scheduled for next month. …

