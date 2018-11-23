Editorial: Pick judicial experience and Tabit for W.Va. Supreme Court

From The Register-Herald of Beckley:

In the weeks ahead, as Gov. Jim Justice weighs the qualifications of nominees to fill the Supreme Court of Appeals vacancy left by the resignation of Allen Loughry, we hope he steers clear of appointing yet another politician – as he did twice in his first and second runs at stacking the court – and instead chooses to restore judicial experience and philosophical balance.

With the scent of scandal still thick in the air – four justices impeached over questions involving lavish office renovations, incompetence and neglect of duty – the court needs a person of proven integrity.

Thankfully, voters have already weighed in – if the governor cares to listen. Judge Joanna I. Tabit, serving on the Kanawha County Circuit Court, received nearly 112,000 votes in the race for the high court in the Nov. 6 midterms, finishing second to Tim Armstead in her division and collecting the third most votes in both divisions among 20 candidates. She nearly doubled the vote total for the fourth-place finisher. …

