Editorial: Next generation may be best chance of reviving downtowns in West Virginia

From The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington, W.Va.:

For decades, the building at the corner of Louisa Road and 26th Street in downtown Catlettsburg, Ky., stood out for its appearance and its architecture. Its dark gray color contrasted with that of other buildings in the area, and its turret recalled a time when such features were common on multistory buildings.

The old building had stood on the corner since the late 1800s and was present for many changes over the years. But time and neglect took their toll, and last week the building came down after the Catlettsburg City Council ordered its demolition. Parts of the building were falling onto the sidewalk and the street, and it was deemed irreparable. …

… Huntington, Ironton, Ashland, Portsmouth, Gallipolis, Point Pleasant and other communities have many such stories to tell….

