Editorial: New W.Va. Commerce Secretary should provide an update On China Energy

From The Intelligencer of Wheeling:

… Last week, Gov. Jim Justice announced … C. Edward Gaunch, of Kanawha County, to be the new commerce secretary. Gaunch will take office after his current term as a state senator ends. …

One of Gaunch’s first actions ought to be updating West Virginians on the status of the big China Energy deal — an $83.7 billion investment — revealed more than a year ago. Since it was announced, very little regarding the plan has been discussed.

Gaunch’s appointment seems like a good time for an update.

