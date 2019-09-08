Editorial: ‘Last dollar in’ gives boost to West Virginia college students

From The Exponent Telegram:

West Virginia’s “last dollar in” community college tuition program is making a major impact for about 2,000 students in the Mountain State, according to state officials.

Part of the effort to make higher education more affordable, Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, made free community college a priority over the past two legislative sessions, passing Senate Bill 1 this past session.

That effort helped raise awareness for many students, as the scholarship program itself is providing money to about 800 students, while about 1,200 more found out they qualified for enough aid already to attend. …

