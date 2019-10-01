Editorial: Getting answers from the W.Va. State Board of Education

From The Intelligencer of Wheeling:

Local residents will have a chance in about a month to tell West Virginia Board of Education members what we think. That opportunity should be seized eagerly.

State board members plan a series of public meetings this fall, but there are only six scheduled. The one set for 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at John Marshall High School in Glen Dale is the only meeting planned for this region of the state.

A series of public meetings was held last spring under the auspices of the state Department of Education. Gatherings set for this fall are different in two important respects. …

Read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/opinion/editorials/2019/09/getting-state-board-answers/