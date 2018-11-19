Editorial: Emotions, ratings and freedom of the press
For now, CNN’s Jim Acosta is back in the White House and freedom of the press advocates can claim victory.
But there is concern that the victory may be temporary, that a promised “code of conduct” will lead to more White House ejections and court battles.
To us, it seems odd we’re at this point in history, when a verbally combative president routinely spars with anyone and the press feels the need to join in.
