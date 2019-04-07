Editorial: 12-year-old delivering WVU address is an inspiration
From the Charleston Gazette-Mail, Gazette editorial page:
The West Virginia University Reed College of Media will have the youngest person in school history — possibly U.S. history — deliver it’s commencement address on May 10.
Twelve-year-old dynamo Hilde Kate Lysiak, who has been reporting on crime for her website and self-published newspaper — Orange Street News — since she was 9, will take to the podium in Morgantown next month to address the graduating class.
This is an inspiring story, but don’t tell Lysiak it’s “cute.” This kid isn’t someone you’d see on “America’s Got Talent” making basketball shots from incredible distances. She’s a serious journalist, mainly covering crime. She’s been drawing eyes in journalistic circles for years. Her coverage of a homicide in her hometown in Pennsylvania about three years ago garnered attention across the country. She was in the headlines again more recently after refusing to stop filming a police chief in Arizona while doing an investigative piece. …
Read the editorial at https://www.wvgazettemail.com/opinion/gazette_opinion/editorial/gazette-editorial–year-old-delivering-wvu-address-is-an/article_022de9d9-a743-5e08-ba86-3f4c70fc3579.html