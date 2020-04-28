Coronavirus Update: With West Virginia monitoring numbers, WV DHHR graphics on total number of laboratory results declines from Monday to Tuesday

State officials said action was needed to eliminate duplicated results

WV Press Report – Updated at 1:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With Governor Jim Justice promising “reopening” of the state — West Virginia Strong — will depend on the numbers, graphics shared by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources were adjusted on Tuesday.

The WV DHHR graphic from 10 a.m. Monday reported the total number of laboratory results reported to the DHHR as 43,049; however, the graphic from 10 a.m. Tuesday reported the total number of laboratory results reported to the DHHR as 40,489.

That is a decline of 2,560. WV DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch said the adjustment was needed to eliminate duplications from online and fax resulting reported twice.

It is not clear if this issue could possible impact the percentages the Governor addressed in determining the “reopen” date.

State officials addressed the graphic issue on Monday.