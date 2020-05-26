Coronavirus Update: W.Va. Coronavirus Czar continuing role but resuming WVU Health Sciences leadership role

Release from WVU Today:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — At the end of March, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice named Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s COVID-19/Coronavirus Czar. While Marsh will continue his work with the state, in June he will begin to transition back into his position as West Virginia University’s vice president and executive dean for Health Sciences. Moving forward, Marsh will continue to provide his invaluable insight and guidance as West Virginia slowly reopens and as the University plans for the return of students in the fall.

Dr. Jeff Coben, associate vice president for health affairs and dean of the School of Public Health, was tapped to assume the additional responsibilities and duties of managing the oversight of the Health Sciences Center in Marsh’s absence. Coben will continue to serve in an instrumental role for the University, providing his public health expertise and leadership regarding a host of COVID-19 initiatives.

“I would like to sincerely thank Jeff for his leadership and guidance with the Health Sciences Center over the past two months,” Marsh said. “During that time, we were able to quickly flip all of our courses online, graduate our seniors and begin to plan for the return of our students – which is no small task.”

Questions regarding COVID-19 preparations at the Health Sciences Center should be submitted to the Health Sciences Incident Command via email: HSIC@hsc.wvu.edu.