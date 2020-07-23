West Virginia sees record-breaking resident visitation to state parks

Release from West Virginia State Parks:

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice announced this week record-breaking visitation to West Virginia’s state parks and forests by West Virginia residents.

The announcement comes as part of West Virginia State Parks’ exclusive WVSTRONG promotion, the first-ever resident discount at state parks and forests across the state.

The WVSTRONG promo code discount is available to guests who make a reservation online at wvstateparks.com or over the phone by calling 1-833-WVPARKS. Courteous photo WV State Parks.



“I’m thrilled to see so many folks taking advantage of our WVSTRONG promotion and social distancing outside at our wonderful state parks this summer,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “Our parks are on the move, and I encourage everyone to take advantage of this resident discount before the end of the season.”



The parks saw a 227 percent increase in online reservations compared to June of 2019, with thousands of WVSTRONG promo code redemptions.



The promotion, issued to West Virginia residents for weathering the storm throughout COVID-19, includes a 30 percent discount on all state park lodging.



“We want our residents to know that we appreciate their diligence and commitment to safe travel practices, and that you don’t have to travel far away to enjoy a nice vacation,” said West Virginia State Parks Chief Brad Reed.



The summer season is not over yet. West Virginia residents are encouraged to continue visiting parks and forests close to home and to take advantage of the 30 percent lodging discount through the end of August.

“More people stayed close to home this summer but were still able to safely and responsibly enjoy a getaway at our parks and forests. We want to thank Governor Justice for encouraging West Virginians to visit our wonderful parks system.” said Steve McDaniel, director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. “It is great to see folks enjoying our parks and forests and the tremendous work that has gone into them in the past few years.”

The WVSTRONG discount offer applies to lodge rooms, cabins, and campsite reservations for any West Virginia resident through August 31. Cabins and campgrounds tend to fill up quickly but limited availability remains at several of the lodges.



The discount is available to guests who make a reservation online at wvstateparks.com or over the phone by calling 1-833-WVPARKS. Guests who claim the discount will be asked to verify West Virginia residency with a state-issued ID at check-in. West Virginia’s senior citizens and veterans can combine the 30% discount with their existing discount by using code WVSENIORS or WVVETERAN at checkout.



Park and forest staff continue to follow all COVID-19 guidelines issued by Gov. Justice and state and federal health officials. This includes wearing personal protective equipment, such as masks, and amending operations to incorporate more stringent cleaning and promote distancing guidelines.

Guests are advised to maintain at least six feet of distance from others and to wear masks indoors where social distancing is not possible. For updates on availability and service changes due to COVID-19, visit wvstateparks.com/travel-alert.

About West Virginia State Parks

West Virginia’s state parks and forests are the vacation destination of choice for more than 7 million people each year. Made up of 35 parks, nine forests and two rail trails, the West Virginia State Parks system provides endless opportunities for family fun and adventure. Make memories that last forever. Book your adventure at www.wvstateparks.com.



West Virginia State Parks is managed by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, a division of the West Virginia Department of Commerce.