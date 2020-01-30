Media Advisory: WVU Innovation & Entrepreneurship Day at State Capitol set for Feb. 5

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The WVU TransTech Program has issued the following media advisory:

WHO: West Virginia University TransTech Energy Business Development Program, TechConnect West Virginia

WHAT: WVU Innovation & Entrepreneurship Day

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: State Capitol, House and Senate hallways, Charleston

NOTES: In its ninth year, the WVU Innovation & Entrepreneurship Day will showcase those who are advancing innovation and entrepreneurship across West Virginia, and will look at ways to enhance the economic engine of the state.

“It’s a chance to meet your state legislators and discuss ideas, initiatives and polices that help create jobs and promote new, innovative businesses located within West Virginia,” said Angela Shock, program coordinator for WVU TransTech.

General admission is free, but there is a fee for hosting an exhibit and the luncheon. For more information, go to WVU Innovation & Entrepreneurship Day.

The WVU TransTech Program highlights start-up companies and innovations coming out of universities, labs, private companies and even garages and basements. “TransTech” refers to transitional technologies that reduce carbon emissions, promote advanced manufacturing and help build an energy-efficient, sustainable economy for the future.

CONTACT: Angela Shock

TransTech Program Coordinator

304.293.6520; Angela.Shock@mail.wvu.edu