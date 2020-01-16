Around the Rotunda: W.Va. Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, Jan. 16
Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities: WV Aviation Day at the Legislature, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas; WV Auto Show VIP Charity Gala – (By Invitation Only) – Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.
- SCR 5: Requesting Joint Committee on Government and Finance study ways to achieve higher levels of effectiveness and fairness in public school system
- SCR 6: Walter E. Swiger, Jr., Memorial Bridge
- SR 8: Designating January 16, 2020, as Aviation Day
THIRD READING
- There are no bills on Third Reading for Thursday, January 16, 2020.
SECOND READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 35: Limiting civil penalty for littering conviction to $2,000
- Com. Sub. for SB 46: Defining “pepper spray” and exempting from definition of “deadly weapons”
- SB 140: Changing rate at which certain judges are paid for mileage when traveling within state
- SB 170: Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level
- Com. Sub. for SB 207: Creating Prosecuting Attorney’s Detectives Act
- SB 310: Updating certain terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 16: Creating Protect Our Right to Unite Act
- SB 42: Permitting faith-based electives in classroom drug prevention programs
- Com. Sub. for SB 225: Empowering municipalities to enact Adopt-A-Street programs
2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- SB 96: Prohibiting municipalities from limiting persons’ rights to possess certain weapons
- SB 256: Requiring notice be sent to owners of record before real property can be sold due to nonpayment of taxes
- SB 307: Correcting code citation relating to certain tax liens
- SB 316: Relating to oil and gas conservation commission membership
- SB 322: Relating to prequalifications for state contract vendors
2 p.m.: Education (451M)
- SB 192: Relating to WV Secondary School Activities Commission audits
- SB 297: Requiring Board of Education create home economics course
- SB 187: Relating generally to in-state tuition rates for certain persons
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- SB 144: Creating misdemeanor penalty for making materially false statement in course of misdemeanor investigation
- SB 311: Relating to court-ordered community service
- SB 321: Relating to collection of tax and priority of distribution of estate or property in receivership
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- Budget Presentation: West Virginia Conservation Agency
- Budget Presentation: West Virginia Department of Agriculture
Senate Bills to be Introduced Thursday, January 16, 2020
- SB 506: Creating Office of Outdoor Recreation (FN) (Maynard; Economic Development then Finance)
- SB 507: Requiring certain persons who commit criminal offense while in juvenile custody not be held within sight or sound of adult inmates (Clements, Hardesty, Jeffries, Lindsay, Pitsenbarger, Romano, Rucker; Judiciary)
- SB 508: Removing mandate Board of Risk and Insurance Management purchase liability insurance for Division of Corrections (Clements, Hardesty, Jeffries, Lindsay, Pitsenbarger, Rucker; Banking and Insurance)
- SB 509: Relating to custodial allocation actions independent of divorce (Trump; Judiciary)
- SB 510: Making permanent land reuse agency or municipal land bank’s right of first refusal on certain tax sale properties (Palumbo, Beach, Jeffries, Lindsay, Plymale, Prezioso, Takubo, Weld, Woelfel; Economic Development)
- SB 511: Regulating pawnbrokers (FN) (Jeffries; Judiciary)
- SB 512: Increasing misdemeanor penalty for impersonation of law-enforcement officer (Jeffries; Judiciary)
- SB 513: Protecting consumers against businesses using automatic renewals without consent (Jeffries; Judiciary)
- SB 514: Creating WV FinTech Regulatory Sandbox Act (Tarr; Economic Development)
- SB 515: Creating Education Savings Account Act (FN) (Rucker, Azinger, Cline, Maynard, Roberts, Swope, Sypolt; Education then Finance)
- SB 516: Allowing DNR procure architect-engineer services (FN) (Roberts, Hamilton, Prezioso; Natural Resources then Government Organization)
- SB 517: Creating State Parks and Recreation Endowment Fund (Hamilton, Prezioso; Natural Resources then Finance)
- SB 518: Requiring one-year residency within district or county to fill vacancy in Legislature (Hamilton; Judiciary)
- SB 519: Prohibiting bodily intrusion by inmate upon person at correctional facility (Clements, Hardesty, Jeffries, Lindsay, Pitsenbarger, Romano, Rucker; Judiciary)
- SB 520: Creating Natural Gas Liquids Economic Development Act of 2020 (FN) (Swope; Economic Development then Finance)
- SB 521: Creating Tax and Economic Incentives Review Committee (FN) (Tarr, Swope, Sypolt; Economic Development then Government Organization)
- SB 522: Relating to compensation awards to crime victims (Trump, Weld; Judiciary then Finance)
- SCR 7: US Army PFC Clifford O. Eckard Memorial Bridge (Carmichael)
* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note
* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill
*** Agendas and times subject to change. ***
Special Calendar
House to convene at 11 a.m.
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2602 – Including possession of known stolen property in the offense of receiving or transferring stolen property
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2679 – Relating to state issued identification cards
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2696 – Creating an additional index system for state-owned lands
· H. B. 2922 – Relating to requirements to obtain a final order of discharge and dismissal for possession of opiates or opioids
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2924 – Permitting the West Virginia Tourism Office to decide to contract with the Division of Highways to sell advertising space on the WV511 website
· H. B. 4010 – Changing the licensing requirement for certain casino employees
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4042 – Requiring agencies exempt from some or all of state purchasing requirements to adopt procedural rules
FIRST READING
· H. B. 4062 – Reducing the cost of prescription drugs
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4091 – Allowing for expedited oil and gas well permitting upon payment of applicable expedited fees
· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4096 – Requiring candidates to live in the state or local election district for the office for which they are seeking
Committee Meetings Scheduled:
Committee on Finance
9:00 a.m. – Room 462 M
· Budget Hearing for Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia
Committee on the Judiciary
9:00 a.m. & 5:00 p.m. – Room 418 M
· DMAPS Rules Bundle
o Fire Commission Rules
§ 87 CSR 1
§ 87 CSR 4
· H. B. 2497, Relating to the whistle-blower law,
· H. B. 4058, Relating to pharmacy benefit managers
Committee on Education
9:30 a.m. – Room 434 M
· Budget Presentation by the WV Higher Education Policy Commission and Community & Technical College System
Committee on Rules
10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber
Political Subdivisions
1:00 p.m. – Room 418 M
· House Bill 2091, Increasing the minimum number of magisterial districts in a county
· House Bill 2309, Allowing municipalities to cancel elections when only one person is running
· House Bill 2542, Permitting directors of county emergency phone systems to obtain mobile-phone emergency lines
· House Bill 4034, Prohibiting outdoor concerts later than 11:00 p.m. if the amphitheater is located within 500 feet of a residential dwelling
Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse
1:00 p.m. – Room 215 E
· Presentation – Dr. Richard Vaglienti and Brain Gallagher, – Prescribing practices for opioids
· Presentation – Brain Gallagher – Governor’s Substance Use Plan
· Presentation – Michael Goff – Info from the Controlled Substance Monitoring Database
· HB Blank (Originating) – Extending Medicaid coverage for mothers to 1 year postpartum
· HB Blank (Originating) – Permitting professional boards to approve different continuing education programs on drug diversion
· HB Blank (Originating) – Requiring drug settlement funds obtain by the Attorney General to be placed in the Ryan Brown Fund
· HB Blank (Originating) – Requiring a pharmacist to check the Controlled Substance Monitoring Database prior to dispensing certain drugs
Health and Human Resources
3:00 p.m. – Room 215 E
· HB 4124 – Exempting certain health services from certificate of need
· HB Blank (Originating) – Surprise Billing
· HB 4129 – Relating to adoption
· HB 4092 – Relating to foster care
· HB 4003 – Relating to telehealth insurance requirements
· HB Blank (Originating) – Diabetes insurance coverage