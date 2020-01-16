Around the Rotunda: W.Va. Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, Jan. 16

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

9th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities: WV Aviation Day at the Legislature, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas; WV Auto Show VIP Charity Gala – (By Invitation Only) – Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 5 : Requesting Joint Committee on Government and Finance study ways to achieve higher levels of effectiveness and fairness in public school system

SCR 6 : Walter E. Swiger, Jr., Memorial Bridge

: Walter E. Swiger, Jr., Memorial Bridge SR 8: Designating January 16, 2020, as Aviation Day

THIRD READING

There are no bills on Third Reading for Thursday, January 16, 2020.

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 35 : Limiting civil penalty for littering conviction to $2,000

Com. Sub. for SB 46 : Defining "pepper spray" and exempting from definition of "deadly weapons"

SB 140 : Changing rate at which certain judges are paid for mileage when traveling within state

SB 170 : Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level

Com. Sub. for SB 207 : Creating Prosecuting Attorney's Detectives Act

: Creating Prosecuting Attorney’s Detectives Act SB 310: Updating certain terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 16 : Creating Protect Our Right to Unite Act

: Creating Protect Our Right to Unite Act SB 42 : Permitting faith-based electives in classroom drug prevention programs

: Permitting faith-based electives in classroom drug prevention programs Com. Sub. for SB 225: Empowering municipalities to enact Adopt-A-Street programs

Scheduled Committee Meetings

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 96 : Prohibiting municipalities from limiting persons’ rights to possess certain weapons

SB 256 : Requiring notice be sent to owners of record before real property can be sold due to nonpayment of taxes

SB 307 : Correcting code citation relating to certain tax liens

SB 316 : Relating to oil and gas conservation commission membership

: Relating to oil and gas conservation commission membership SB 322: Relating to prequalifications for state contract vendors

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

SB 192 : Relating to WV Secondary School Activities Commission audits

SB 297 : Requiring Board of Education create home economics course

: Requiring Board of Education create home economics course SB 187: Relating generally to in-state tuition rates for certain persons

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 144 : Creating misdemeanor penalty for making materially false statement in course of misdemeanor investigation

SB 311 : Relating to court-ordered community service

: Relating to court-ordered community service SB 321: Relating to collection of tax and priority of distribution of estate or property in receivership

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Presentation : West Virginia Conservation Agency

Budget Presentation: West Virginia Department of Agriculture

Senate Bills to be Introduced Thursday, January 16, 2020

SB 506 : Creating Office of Outdoor Recreation (FN) (Maynard; Economic Development then Finance)

SB 507 : Requiring certain persons who commit criminal offense while in juvenile custody not be held within sight or sound of adult inmates (Clements, Hardesty, Jeffries, Lindsay, Pitsenbarger, Romano, Rucker; Judiciary)

SB 508 : Removing mandate Board of Risk and Insurance Management purchase liability insurance for Division of Corrections (Clements, Hardesty, Jeffries, Lindsay, Pitsenbarger, Rucker; Banking and Insurance)

SB 509 : Relating to custodial allocation actions independent of divorce (Trump; Judiciary)

SB 510 : Making permanent land reuse agency or municipal land bank's right of first refusal on certain tax sale properties (Palumbo, Beach, Jeffries, Lindsay, Plymale, Prezioso, Takubo, Weld, Woelfel; Economic Development)

SB 511 : Regulating pawnbrokers (FN) (Jeffries; Judiciary)

SB 512 : Increasing misdemeanor penalty for impersonation of law-enforcement officer (Jeffries; Judiciary)

SB 513 : Protecting consumers against businesses using automatic renewals without consent (Jeffries; Judiciary)

SB 514 : Creating WV FinTech Regulatory Sandbox Act (Tarr; Economic Development)

SB 515 : Creating Education Savings Account Act (FN) (Rucker, Azinger, Cline, Maynard, Roberts, Swope, Sypolt; Education then Finance)

SB 516 : Allowing DNR procure architect-engineer services (FN) (Roberts, Hamilton, Prezioso; Natural Resources then Government Organization)

SB 517 : Creating State Parks and Recreation Endowment Fund (Hamilton, Prezioso; Natural Resources then Finance)

SB 518 : Requiring one-year residency within district or county to fill vacancy in Legislature (Hamilton; Judiciary)

SB 519 : Prohibiting bodily intrusion by inmate upon person at correctional facility (Clements, Hardesty, Jeffries, Lindsay, Pitsenbarger, Romano, Rucker; Judiciary)

SB 520 : Creating Natural Gas Liquids Economic Development Act of 2020 (FN) (Swope; Economic Development then Finance)

SB 521 : Creating Tax and Economic Incentives Review Committee (FN) (Tarr, Swope, Sypolt; Economic Development then Government Organization)

SB 522 : Relating to compensation awards to crime victims (Trump, Weld; Judiciary then Finance)

: Relating to compensation awards to crime victims (Trump, Weld; Judiciary then Finance) SCR 7: US Army PFC Clifford O. Eckard Memorial Bridge (Carmichael)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

*** Agendas and times subject to change. ***

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Special Calendar

House to convene at 11 a.m.

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2602 – Including possession of known stolen property in the offense of receiving or transferring stolen property

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2679 – Relating to state issued identification cards

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2696 – Creating an additional index system for state-owned lands

· H. B. 2922 – Relating to requirements to obtain a final order of discharge and dismissal for possession of opiates or opioids

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 2924 – Permitting the West Virginia Tourism Office to decide to contract with the Division of Highways to sell advertising space on the WV511 website

· H. B. 4010 – Changing the licensing requirement for certain casino employees

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4042 – Requiring agencies exempt from some or all of state purchasing requirements to adopt procedural rules

FIRST READING

· H. B. 4062 – Reducing the cost of prescription drugs

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4091 – Allowing for expedited oil and gas well permitting upon payment of applicable expedited fees

· Com. Sub. for H. B. 4096 – Requiring candidates to live in the state or local election district for the office for which they are seeking

Committee Meetings Scheduled:

Committee on Finance

9:00 a.m. – Room 462 M

· Budget Hearing for Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia

Committee on the Judiciary

9:00 a.m. & 5:00 p.m. – Room 418 M

· DMAPS Rules Bundle

o Fire Commission Rules

§ 87 CSR 1

§ 87 CSR 4

· H. B. 2497, Relating to the whistle-blower law,

· H. B. 4058, Relating to pharmacy benefit managers

Committee on Education

9:30 a.m. – Room 434 M

· Budget Presentation by the WV Higher Education Policy Commission and Community & Technical College System

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Political Subdivisions

1:00 p.m. – Room 418 M

· House Bill 2091, Increasing the minimum number of magisterial districts in a county

· House Bill 2309, Allowing municipalities to cancel elections when only one person is running

· House Bill 2542, Permitting directors of county emergency phone systems to obtain mobile-phone emergency lines

· House Bill 4034, Prohibiting outdoor concerts later than 11:00 p.m. if the amphitheater is located within 500 feet of a residential dwelling

Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse

1:00 p.m. – Room 215 E

· Presentation – Dr. Richard Vaglienti and Brain Gallagher, – Prescribing practices for opioids

· Presentation – Brain Gallagher – Governor’s Substance Use Plan

· Presentation – Michael Goff – Info from the Controlled Substance Monitoring Database

· HB Blank (Originating) – Extending Medicaid coverage for mothers to 1 year postpartum

· HB Blank (Originating) – Permitting professional boards to approve different continuing education programs on drug diversion

· HB Blank (Originating) – Requiring drug settlement funds obtain by the Attorney General to be placed in the Ryan Brown Fund

· HB Blank (Originating) – Requiring a pharmacist to check the Controlled Substance Monitoring Database prior to dispensing certain drugs

Health and Human Resources

3:00 p.m. – Room 215 E

· HB 4124 – Exempting certain health services from certificate of need

· HB Blank (Originating) – Surprise Billing

· HB 4129 – Relating to adoption

· HB 4092 – Relating to foster care

· HB 4003 – Relating to telehealth insurance requirements

· HB Blank (Originating) – Diabetes insurance coverage