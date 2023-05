WV Press News Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Sergio Rodriguez and WV Press share the story behind ‘Las Noticias en tu idioma.’

This English language episode tells why and how this Spanish-language program being created and shared. Viewers can share their comments about this episode [email protected]

See Spanish-language segments of ‘Las Noticias en tu idioma con Sergio Rodriguez’ at https://wvpress.org/copydesk/wv-press-videos/