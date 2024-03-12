WVPA Sharing, WVPA Updates and Alerts WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — North Marion vs. Shady Spring on March 12, 2024 More in WVPA Sharing: WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Spring Mills vs. Woodrow Wilson March 12, 2024 WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — Fairmont Senior vs. Hampshire March 12, 2024 WVPA Boys Basketball Tournament Photos — South Charleston vs. Jefferson March 12, 2024 North Marion’s Caden Morris (11) puts up a shot in front of Shady Spring’s Jackson Williams (0) and Ammar Maxwell (2) during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Shady Spring’s Ammar Maxwell prepares to shoot a free throw during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Shady Spring’s Jalon Bailey prepares to take a jumpshot against North Marion during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. North Marion’s Jeffrey Cowger (10) drives to the basket against Shady Spring’s Jackson Williams (0), Makhi Olson (11), and Jalon Bailey (12) during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Shady Spring’s Brody Radford (3) sets up a play against North Marion during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. North Marion’s Jeffrey Cowger (10) grabs a rebound beside Shady Spring’s Jalon Bailey (12) during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. North Marion’s Grant Tennant (3) works against a Shady Spring defender during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Shady Spring’s Ammar Maxwell (2) and North Marion’s Caden Morris (11) battle for the ball during a first round matchup of the West Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, Tuesday, March 12, 2024.